VIDEO: Lillard Keeps The Brand Strong On 'Desus & Mero'

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard spent a couple days in New York City a few weeks ago to do some pre-promotion for his soon to be released album "Confirmed," which hits digital music stores October 6. He joined Complex Media's "Everyday Stuggle" to put the screws to Joe Budden for never sending in his promised featured verse, went on "Sway In the Morning," where he once performed a now legendary freestyle that in many ways launched his music career, to talk about the album and finished it off by joining Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on the Viceland show "Desus & Mero"... (warning: some might find the language in the following clip offensive)...

For the uninitiated, Desus and Mero, aka the Bodega Boys, rose from the ranks of Twitter personalities to late-night TV host thanks to their ability to crack wise on just about any topic. With Lillard, the conversation moves from the release of his fourth signature sneaker, the Dame 4, and his second album, the shot he hit against Houston in the playoffs, the "catch me outside" lady, going vegan, going to college in Utah and the time Jared Jeffries made him go to Krispy Kreme. And every interview ends with the interviewee selecting a phrase for their rainbow graphic, though it's not entirely clear why that's the case.

"Desus & Mero" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 pm on Viceland.