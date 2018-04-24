VIDEO: Jerome Kersey's Legacy Lives On

Suffice to say, it's been a rough couple of weeks in Rip City. Between the Trail Blazers backing into the postseason and then getting swept by the Pelicans once they got there, the mood among the team and their fans have gone from cautiously optimistic to disappointed bordering on depressed.

But we've gone through far worse times, such as when our friend and teammate Jerome Kersey passed away suddenly on February 18, 2015. He was just 52 years old. And while Jerome's passing was devastating, it helps to know that in death, he has continued to help others through being an organ donor. ESPN recently produced a story about Jerome's legacy and those who have received treatment thanks to his donations.

"We knew that that was the type of person that he was," said Kiara Kersey, Jerome's daughter. "He'd say 'Yes! Do that. Donate my body, save some lives.'"

Thanks to Jerome and his family, three children who had suffered severe burns received skin graphs while four people were given the gift of sight through his cornea donation. It's a great reminder of the things in life which are truly important and that good can come from tragedy.

For more information on how you can become an organ donor, go to Donate Life Northwest.