VIDEO: Damian Lillard Learns Welsh, Raps And Relives 0.9 on 'The Late, Late Show With James Corden'

As you hopefully already heard, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was a guest on the Friday, September 8 edition of "The Late, Late Show With James Corden" on CBS. Though he didn't get one of the much-coveted "Carpool Karaoke" segments which have become synonymous with the late-night talk show, Lillard did have a chance to recount one of the most memorable moments in his career... with comedian, "Late, Late Show" writer, long-time Portlander and Trail Blazers superfan Ian Karmel.

Also joining Lillard on Friday's show was actor Taron Egerton, star of "Kingsmen" and the recently-released sequel, "Kingsmen: The Golden Circle." Since Egerton is Welsh and Corden is English, the conversation eventually turned to accents, which eventually led to Lillard trying his tongue at the oft-garbled dialect.

Drunken bar fights are also a part of the rich tapestry that is British culture, which led to a brief discussion of Egerton's inability to throw a punch without injuring himself and how he deals with the over-served. Lillard, who no doubt got into his fair share of scrapes growing up in Oakland, also gave a brief explanation of his approach to telling inebriates to sod off.

And since it was a Friday, Lillard, who is currently putting the finishing touches on his second album, took the opportunity to rap four bars over a beatbox beat from "Late, Late Show" band leader Reggie Watts.

You can watch the full episode on the "Late, Late Show" website. You can also review Lillard's previous appearances on various late-night talk shows here.