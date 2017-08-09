VIDEO: CJ McCollum Returns From Africa, Promptly Heads To The Gym To Play Pickup

As you may have heard, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum recently spent a week in Ethiopia and South Africa as a part of the junket of NBA players, coaches and media who were on the continent for the second NBA Africa Game, held in Johannesburg last Saturday. After McCollum and Team World bested Team Africa 108-97, the 6-4 shooting guard out of Lehigh took a little extra time to go on safari before flying back to the United States, where he arrived Wednesday morning.

But rather than taking a few days off to rest and recuperate, McCollum washed up after the long flight, caught up on a few episodes of the HBO hit "Game Of Thrones" and then headed straight to the gym, where he and Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony proceeded to get buckets in a three-on-three run...



M7 @academy.basketball // BlackOut Sessions@carmeloanthony @3jmccollum Dangerous summer pick-up team // @harrington1313 // @mark.starkey A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

McCollum and Anthony are both clients of trainer Chris Brickley, something McCollum noted earlier this summer when discussing his offseason plans.