Trail Blazers Summer League Roster Starts To Take Shape

Next week, the players currently under contract and those trying to earn an NBA tryout will meet at the Trail Blazers' practice facility in Tualatin to begin preparations for the Las Vegas Summer League. Current Trail Blazers such as Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan, Jake Layman, Wade Baldwin IV and Georgios Papagiannis have been working out at the practice facility for at least the last month, though official summer league practices start early next week as the team gets ready for their first contest of the summer exhibition on July 7 versus the Utah Jazz.

While the team has yet to release their summer league roster, reports from media and the players themselves indicate the it is well on the way to being finalized. So here's who we know as of this point plans on suiting up for the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas, though it should be noted that there are any number of reasons, from better opportunities to injuries, that the names could change up to, and even after, the official roster is announced.

• For starters, all of the aforementioned players currently under contract (Collins, Swanigan, Layman, Baldwin IV and Papagiannis) are expected to play at summer league. The one caveat is Layman, who will have to his has contract for next season picked up by June 30 lest he become an unrestricted free agent. It is still possible Layman plays for the Trail Blazers at summer league even if the team doesn't pick up his option.

• Then there's the rookies the Trail Blazers draft/acquired during the 2018 Draft. One assumes Anfernee Simons, who the Trail Blazers selected with the 24th overall pick, is going to play with the team in Las Vegas, though it wasn't specifically addressed during his introduction on Monday. The same goes for Gary Trent Jr., who the Trail Blazers acquired from the Sacramento Kings, though as a second round pick, his contract has to be negotiated. Even if Trent Jr. hasn't been signed to his NBA contract for next season, it's still possible, and even likely, that he'll play at summer league.

Now, onto the non-contract players who are reported playing for the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas...

• According to Michael Scotto at The Athletic, 6-5 guard Archie Goodwin, who was a training camp invite last season, returns to the roster for summer league...

Former 2013 first-round draft pick Archie Goodwin will play in Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers, a league source told The Athletic. Goodwin was in training camp with Portland last year. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 24, 2018

Goodwin, who was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 29th overall pick, has played three seasons in the NBA with the Suns, Pelicans and Nets. He most recently played for the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League.

• According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, 6-4 guard John Jenkins will suit up for the Trail Blazers at summer league...

ESPN Sources: Portland plans to add guard John Jenkins, a 2012 first-round pick, to its Summer League roster. There's a good chance he'll be on an NBA roster next season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2018

Jenkins was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 23rd overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. He played four season between the Hawks, Mavericks and Suns and most recently played for San Pablo Burgos of the Spanish ACB League.

• Michael Scotto also reports that 6-6 guard/forward K.J. McDaniels will play for the Trail Blazers at summer league...

The Portland Trail Blazers have added KJ McDaniels to their Summer League team, a league source told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 23, 2018

McDaniels was selected out of Clemson in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He played three seasons between the Sixers, Rockets and Nets and most recently played for the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League.

• Kyle Wilter, who went to Jesuit High School, reports he'll play for his hometown team at summer league...

Rip city — Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) June 25, 2018

The 6-10 forward went undrafted out of Gonzaga, though he would appear in 14 games with the Rockets in 2016-17. He played last season for Olympiacos of the Greek Basketball League.

• Henry Woo reports that Casper Ware, a 5-10 guard out of Cal State Long Beach who reportedly participated in a free agent tryout with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, will play for the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas...

Sources: Casper Ware (@CWARE22) who avg 16.8 points and led @MelbUnitedHQ to an @NBL championship in Australia will be playing summer league for Portland. — Henry Woo Jr (@hwoo12) June 28, 2018

Ware played nine games with the 76ers during the 2013-14 season but has more recently played for Melbourne United of the Australian NBL League.

• According to One Legacy Sports, rookie forward MiKyle McIntosh will play for the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas...

Please congratulate the following players on making their dreams a reality: Justin Jackson drafted to the Magic

Jaylen Adams signs two-way deal with the Hawks

Trae Bell-Haynes and MiKyle McIntosh will play for the Bucks and Blazers Summer League Teams. — OneLegacySports (@OneLegacySports) June 23, 2018

McIntosh played three season at Illinois State before transferring to Oregon for the 2017-18 season. He participated in a pre-draft workout with the Trail Blazers, though he would eventually go undrafted.