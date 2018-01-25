Stephen Curry Drafts Damian Lillard For His 2018 All-Star Team

For the first time in the history of the yearly exhibition, the teams for the 2018 All-Star Game were selected by the two players, in this case LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who got the most fan votes in their respective conferences. That draft was held Thursday, with Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who was named to his third All-Star Game via coaches vote, being selected for Curry’s team.

Curry will be joined by Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Toronto's DeMar DeRozan and Houston's James Harden as starters. Lillard’s fellow “Team Stephen” reserves are Golden State's Klay Thompson, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Minnesota's Jimmy Butler, Golden State's Draymond Green, Boston's Al Horford and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.

For his part, Lillard said he didn’t care what team he ended up on, only that he was glad to have the opportunity.

"That's not up to me,” said Lillard. "It's whatever. I'm just excited to be part of it and be back. I'll have fun either way."

Then there’s “Team LeBron,” which is made up of starters Kevin Durant of the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans and Kyrie Irving of the Celtics. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Washtingon's Bradley Beal, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Indiana's Victor Oladipo, New York's Kristaps Porzingis and Washington's John Wall will serve as reserves.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.