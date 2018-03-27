Power Rankings: Top Five With Three Weeks To Play

The Portland Trail Blazers took a slight knock in the Power Rankings this week due to losing a game (and then another) for the first time in over a month. But by beating the Thunder in Oklahoma City Sunday night, the Trail Blazers strengthed their hold on the three-seed in the West while proving to the regular rankers that the they still deserve to be considered one of the best teams in the NBA with less than a month to play in the regular season.

So while they didn't end up in the No. 1 spot in any of the rankings this week -- they were first in two rankings last week -- they still come in as high as No. 2 and no lower than No. 6. Or course, the number of games Portland is up on Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Utah San Antonio and Minnesota are the important numbers, but doing well in the power rankings never hurts either.

On to this week's rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, unchanged from last week...

In a league full of elite playmakers and closers -- one of whom he just so happens to share a backcourt with -- it's sometimes a little too easy to sleep on CJ McCollum. That was not the case on Sunday as McCollum scored 14 points in the fourth quarter on 6-for-10 shooting, including three go-ahead shots, one of which proved to be the game winner. Since the start of last season, the only player to hit more go-ahead shots in the fourth quarter or overtime is Russell Westbrook, whom McCollum upstaged on Sunday.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers ahead of the Cavaliers at No. 5 and behind the Warriors at No. 3.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Pace: 98.7 (19) OffRtg: 106.5 (14) DefRtg: 104.5 (8) NetRtg: +2.1 (10) After losses to the Rockets and Celtics in which their opponents shot 30-for-54 (56 percent) from 3-point range, the Blazers got a huge win in Oklahoma City on Sunday to avoid a virtual tie (though they'd still be a game up in the loss column) for third place in the West. Defense was still an issue, but C.J. McCollum had one of those nights, scoring 34 points on 14-for-24 shooting, capping it with the game-winning jumper over Russell Westbrook. The Blazers are 23-16 when Damian Lillard has scored 25 points or more, but they're 20-4 when McCollum has, and he's had more than 25 in three of their four wins over the Thunder.

Shuhmann has the Trail Blazers ahead of the Jazz at No. 6 and behind the Celtics at No. 4.

• Rohan Nadkarni at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 6 this week, five spots worse than their No. 1 ranking last week...

The Blazers dropped two in a row at home before bouncing back with a win in OKC. After struggling at times together earlier this season, the Damian Lillard-C.J. McCollum duo now has a 5.2 net rating. Portland’s defensive efficiency is a respectable 104.1 when its bombs-away backcourt shares the floor.

Nadkarni has the Trail Blazers ahead of the Thunder at No. 7 and behind the Raptors at No. 5.

• Chris Barnewall at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 2 this week, which is one spot worse than their No. 1 rankings last week...

Portland has remained injury-free for the most part this season. It's had some dings and bruises along the way, as any team does, but nothing that could derail what has been a pretty excellent season.

Barnewall has the Trail Blazers ahead of the Jazz at No. 3 and behind the Rockets at No. 1.

• The panel of voters at USA Today has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, one spot worse than last week...

The Blazers, who have the NBA's third-best net rating (plus-8.4) since the All-Star break, completed their season-series sweep of Oklahoma City on Sunday while pushing the gap between themselves and the fourth-place Thunder to two games.

USA Today has the Trail Blazers ahead of the Cavaliers at No. 6 and behind the Celtics at No. 4.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 6 this week, two spots worse than last week...

Portland finally lost a game… and then they lost another. A bounce-back road win over the Thunder kept the Blazers from falling more significantly, though, and this remains a dangerous and fun basketball team.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers ahead of the Cavaliers at No. 7 and behind the Celtics at No. 5.