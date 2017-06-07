Portland's First Draft Workout Highlights Options At Power Forward

The Portland Trail Blazers started one of the last phases of their preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft by hosting six players for workouts Wednesday morning at their practice facility in Tualatin. And while it would be foolish to draw too many assumptions about which direction Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and his staff are leaning based off of one workout, bringing in Wake Forest’s John Collins and UCLA’s TJ Leaf would seem to indicate at the very least an interest in acquiring a young power forward with one of their three first round picks.

“We were the only two traditional bigs in the workout,” said Collins, who averaged 19.2 points on 62 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during his sophomore season at Wake Forest. “Didn’t get a chance to play against TJ before so definitely happy to go at him today.”

Of the six players invited to Wednesday’s workout, only Collins and Leaf are currently projected to be selected in the first round, with both expected to be taken somewhere between the 15th and 25th picks. In that sense, working out Collins and Leaf, who averaged 16.3 points on 62 percent shooting and 8.2 rebounds during his lone season at UCLA, makes sense. But the somewhat disparate skills that both players bring to the power forward position also fit in with areas the Trail Blazers need to address after a 41-41 season.

At 6-10, 235 pounds, Collins has the look of a traditional back to the basket NBA big man. That was often how he was used by head coach Danny Manning during his time at Wake Forest, particularly thanks to his athleticism and ability to finish in the paint and through traffic.

“I think I am a four,” said Collins. “I think in college I played the five and that’s where I was more effective, but I think i’ll be effective at the next level at the four position. I think teams are starting to see that.”

But with positions becoming more and more nebulous in the NBA, Collins thinks he’ll eventually be able to play both front court positions, an interesting proposition for a Trail Blazers’ team that was short on options at both power forward and center by the end of the 2016-17 season.

“I definitely think I like to use my athleticism to my advantage, so later on down the line I could be really versatile, play a couple positions with how the NBA is going,” said Collins, who is also familiar with the pacific northwest after living in Tacoma, WA for much of his adolescence. “Later on I might play small ball five or something like that, so definitely looking to be very versatile.”

In today’s NBA, “versatility” for a big usually means the ability to shoot at least the corner three, if not from everywhere on the perimeter, which is something Collins didn’t do much of at Wake Forest (in fact, he took just one three, which he missed, in his 64 game college career). But Collins said he believes he’ll be able to add that skill at the NBA level, and looked comfortable and generally accurate shooting from the corners during the portion of Wednesday’s workout the media was allowed to observe.

“I definitely think I can shoot the three, I think the jumpshot has always been there,” said Collins. “For me, I think it’s all about repetitions and making myself extremely comfortable around the perimeter because the NBA is going to that place where if you can’t really shoot threes, you’re extinct. The traditional big is kind of not being seen as much, so for a guy my size I definitely need to shoot the three.”

Which is a skill that Leaf, projected to go somewhere in the late-teens to early-20s, already owns. The 6-10 forward out of UCLA, who was born in Tel Aviv and played for the Israeli Junior National Team at the FIBA U-18 Championship in 2015, went 27-for-58 from three during his first and only season at UCLA, making him one of the best big man shooters in the 2017 Draft and a great fit in the modern NBA.

But Leaf’s ability to shoot from deep isn’t the only “stretch four” skills he brings to the table. He runs the court well for a player of his size and is an adept passer in both the open court and high post, giving him the ability to initiate offense, something the Trail Blazers have struggled with at times when teams key in on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

“When you can have more guys on the court to stretch it, it just opens the lanes for everyone,” said Leaf. “With a shorter shot clock, how the NBA game is faster, I think it plays right into my hands. At UCLA we played really fast and we were able to move the ball really quickly. I think how I’m able to play — stretch the floor, be able to attack bigger defenders and be able to pass — I think it really favors and NBA-type game now.”

Leaf also noted that he thought his skills fit in well with the personnel already on Portland’s roster.

“Any time you can play with two All-Star guards like Dame (Lillard) and CJ (McCollum), it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Leaf. “And they’re winners. They’re not happy with just going to the first round, they want to make it further and I think I can help a team do that, especially a scenario like this, add another stretch four to play with Nurkić down low, a guy who can pass it really well as well. I think it would just be really complimentary to the team.”

But just as Collins is something of a work-in-progress in terms of expanding his shooting range, so to is Leaf in regards to defense, an area the Trail Blazers struggled mightily in at times last season. And while he certainly has the tools to excel on that end of the floor, Leaf admits he’s got significant strides to make at the NBA level, and the willingness to do so.

“I have some ways to go with defending still,” said Leaf, “but I’m ready to get better in that aspect and I’m going to put my mind to it.”