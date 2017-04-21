Podcast: Rip City Report, Post Game 2/Pre Game 3 Edition

Greetings podcast people. With the first round playoff series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors switching to the Moda Center for games Three and Four, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, hit the studio to record yet another playoff edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In this 102nd edition, we discuss ortland’s loss to Golden State in Game Two at Oracle Arena and going down 2-0 in the series, the Warriors getting , neither Stephen Curry nor Klay Thompson dominating, the “latest” on Jusuf Nurkić and finish by answering Twitter-submitted questions regarding Super Teams, the upcoming draft, Festus Ezeli, Meyers Leonard, bad PA announcers and whether there was any fallout from Game One trash talk.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher.