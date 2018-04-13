Podcast: Rip City Report, Playoff Preview Edition

Greetings playoff basketball fans. Before Game 1 of the three/six matchup between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans tips off Saturday night, your loyal podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and Casey Holdahl (me) of Trailblazers.com hit the Moda Center studio to record the first 2018 playoff edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on just about every podcast platform below...

In this playoff preview edition we breakdown the Blazers-Pelicans best-of-seven series, consider how the Blazers will handle Anthony Davis, who the X-factors are in the series, look at the position-by-position matchups, play a round of “Walton or Oden,” and answer listener questions about Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers as a favorite, the rotation, Wade Baldwin, Moe Harkless, “Playoff Rondo,” a cage-style fight between a Pelican and a Trail Blazer and much, much more.

