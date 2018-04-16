Podcast: Rip City Report, Game 1 Recap/Game 2 Preview Edition

Greetings Trail Blazers fans. After taking a day to reflect on Portland's 97-95 loss to New Orleans in Game 1 of three/six matchup in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday night at the Moda Center, your humble podcast crew returned to the scene of that crime to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in various formats below.

In this, our 135th edition, Joe and I discuss what went wrong in Portland's Game 1 loss to New Orleans, whether Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum’s struggles were all about missing shots, the Jrue Holiday problem, needing more out of Jusuf Nurkic, play a round of Walton or Oden and finish by answering listener questions about Evan Turner, Wade Baldwin, playoff officiating, the Blazers we’d invite to a poker party, adjustments, double-teaming Anthony Davis and much more.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify! And if you have an opportunity, consider leaving us a review wherever you listen.!