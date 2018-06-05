Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 138

Greetings and salutations to all the podcast fans out there. After the Trail Blazers held three predraft workouts at their practice facility in Tualatin over the last week, it seemed like the right time to hit the Moda Center studios to record the first 2018 offseason edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a number of platforms below...

On this, our 138th edition, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, drive our thoughts on the NBA playoffs, predraft workouts, whether the team is putting a premium on versatility and 3-and-D players in the draft, the prospect of trading the pick and finish by answering listener questions about the NBA draft, free agency, Chandler Hutchinson, John Wick 3, Jusuf Nurkic’s free agency, CJ McCollum’s podcast, NBA review, retiring Brandon Roy’s No. 7 and more. Hopefully it won't be a waste of your valuable offseason time.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify! And if you've got nothing else going on, consider leaving a review!

