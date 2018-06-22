Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 140

After the Trail Blazers came away from the 2018 NBA Draft with Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studio for the second time in three days to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on various platforms below...

In this, our 140th edition, we give our thoughts on the Trail Blazers’ 2018 draft performance, using the 24th pick on Simons and trading two future second round picks to acquire Trent Jr., the impact that the draft has on free agency and the roster, Portland's unsuccessful attempts at trading for a veteran, betting on long-term talent rather than short-term fit and finish off by answering listener questions about potential trade targets, free agency, the trade exception, whether the Blazers are wasting Damian Lillard’s prime, the G-League and much more.

