Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 139

Greetings to all the fans of player acquisition! On the eve of the 2018 NBA Draft, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below...

In this, our 139th edition, we preview Thursday's draft from the Trail Blazers' perspective, discuss what we have both perceived to be a relative lack of interest in the draft among Blazers fans this year, whether Portland will try to trade their first round pick, likely targets if they keep the pick and finish buy answering questions about the draft, free agency, a hypothetical trade with Philadelphia, Zach Collins’ position, Wade Baldwin’s effect on the draft, the Dame 5’s, the World Cup and much more.



