Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 133

After scheduling kept us from recording a new Rip City Report last week, were were able to get into the Moda Center studio Tuesday morning to record the 133rd edition of your favorite Trail Blazers-related podcast

In this edition of the Rip City Report, we give a quick overview of the insane number of playoff seeding possibilities involving the Blazers (which changed after recording due to errors in the NBA's playoff scenarios table), look at the Blazers’ recent struggles, consider whether the Moe Harkless injury or the suddenly shaky play of the Blazers’ supporting cast is more of an issue, give which teams they think would be the preferred first-round opponent, play a round of Walton or Oden and finish by answering listener questions about whether the “sky is falling,” Tough Luck, Moe Harkless, the San Antonio home court edge, the Blazers’ shooting slump, re-signing Jusuf Nurkic and much more. And again, NBA sent over a corrected version of the Western Conference playoff scenarios AFTER we had already finished recording -- you can view the updated version, which one assumes is correct, here -- so some of the information we used during the podcast was incorrect, but the gist is pretty much the same.

