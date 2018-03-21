Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 132

Greetings fellow citizens of the world. The Trail Blazers' 13-game winning streak might be over, but the Rip City Report podcast just keeps rolling along. After Portland's 115-111 loss to Houston, your humble podcast crew of myself and Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the 132nd edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to in all sorts of ways below...

On this week's show we discuss what we think we learn about the Trail Blazers during the course of their winning streak, the recent play of Portland's supporting cast, what do to expect from the Blazers moving forward, give our begrudging thoughts on the Rockets, play a round of "Walton or Oden," and finish off by answering your questions about Moe Harkless’ standout play, our reading habits, preferred playoff matchups, the rotation, whether the Blazers are built for a seven-game series against the Warriors or Rockets, Damian Lillard’s All-NBA chances, Jusuf Nurkic’s dunking and more. Listening would be a good way to get prepared for the next streak.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify! And if you've got a few spare moments, consider leaving a review wherever it is that you listen.

