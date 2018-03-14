Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 131

Greetings fans of archived podcasts! For those of you who were able to make it to Tough Luck in NE Portland Tuesday night for the first live taping of the Rip City Report, thank you so much for attending! And for those of you who couldn't make it, you can listen to this week's episode, complete with live questions from the audience, on various podcast platforms...

In this, our 131st edition, Joe and I discuss the 10-game win streak, the improved play of Jusuf Nurkić, the quicker-than-expected development of Zach Collins, the playoff race and finish by answering questions from the live audience about favorite playoff memories, best and worst personalities on previous teams, Terry Stotts' Coach of the Year credentials and more! It's always a real treat to get together in real life with people you only know digitally. A hearty thanks to everyone who came and to the folks at Tough Luck for supporting the Rip City Report.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play. And I'm pleased to announce that the Rip City Report is now available on Spotify, though I don't know what the URL is since I don't have an account. But it's there! (Update: Here's the Spotify link)

