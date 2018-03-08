Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 130

Greetings win streak fans. With the Trail Blazers riding an eight-game winning streak, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studio to record the 130th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which is available on various platforms below...

In this edition discuss the Trail Blazers’ play during their extended winning streak, Damian Lillard’s performance this season and whether he’s a legitimate MVP candidate, whether the Blazers are “for real” and what that even means, play an extended round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about Zach Collins, “Wear In The World,” Al-Farouq Aminu in the starting lineup, where Lillard ranks in franchise history, small ball and more.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play. We've also submitted the podcast to Spotify, so if you use that service, let us know if/when it's available.

Also a reminder that we'll be recording a live edition of the Rip City Report Tuesday, March 13 at Tough Luck Bar (1771 NE Dekum St. in NE Portland) at 6 p.m. Food and drink specials, an NBA Jam arcade game with all proceeds going to Doernbecher and whatever Blazers swag I can manage to part with. Please come out!