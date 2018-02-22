Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 128

Greetings game-deprived basketball fans. With the All-Star break ending and the stretch run of the NBA season beginning, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studios before flying out to Salt Lake City to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which is now available on all kinds of platforms found below...

In this, our 128th episode, we discuss Damian Lillard quality All-Star performance, if/why the “Lillard is overlooked” narrative continues to persist, the stretch run of the NBA season, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering your Twitter-submitted questions about Brandon Rush, Moe Harkless’ starting role, surviving the snow, driving pet peeves, good playoff matchups, bad contracts, writing fatigue and more. It's a good way to get ready for the final 24 games of the regular season.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play. And now that you're rested up, perhaps use some of that extra energy to leave a review on your preferred podcast platform.