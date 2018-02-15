Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 127

Greetings basketball fans. With Wednesday night's victory versus the Warriors in the rear view and the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on the horizon, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman and I, Casey Holdahl, hit the Moda Center studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to in all sorts of ways below...

In the 127th edition of the Report, we discuss the Trail Blazers' biggest win of the season over the Golden State Warriors, Damian Lillard’s next-level play, the upcoming NBA All-Star game, play a round of "Walton or Oden," and finish by answering listener questions about the NBA’s secret wine society, Paul Allen’s Moda Center apartment, the year’s “Best Picture,” Damian Lillard/Brandon Roy comparisons, Bill Walton’s broadcast, Moe Harkless’ play, Aminu’s value and much more. Most everything we talked about will be applicable for the next week, though I'd suggest you listen right away regardless.

YYou can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn and Google Play. And if you're feeling up for it, consider leaving a review on your podcast listening platform of choice.