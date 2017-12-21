Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 122

Greetings and happy holidays to all the Trail Blazers/podcast fans out there. After not recording last week, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the 122nd edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on various platforms below...

On this edition we discsuss whether the Blazers are simply a mediocre team or if they have more to offer, if Portland has logged a "good win" yet this season, the unknown severity of Damian Lillard’s injury, whether the inconsistent player rotation is a cause or byproduct of the Trail Blazers' issues, play a round of "Blazers Jeopardy" for the first time (spoiler: it goes poorly) followed up by another round of "Walton or Oden" before finishing with listener questions about fourth quarter woes, playing on Christmas Day, the longest home losing streak in franchise history, the inconsistent offense, a surprising aspect of our jobs, whether or not Lillard is still vegan and much more. 'Tis the season for listening.

