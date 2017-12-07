Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 121

Greetings Trail Blazers fans and haters of three-game home losing streaks. With only two games this week, there was plenty of time for Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, to hit the Moda Center studios to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In this, our 121st edition, we discuss whether it is time to really be worried about the Blazers’ struggles, especially with the schedule getting more difficult, Portland's moribund offense, whether the lineup/rotations changes are having a negative impact, play a round of "Walton and Oden," and answer listener questions about the Blazers’ next win, whether it’s time to push the panic button, thumb war, favorite Christmas movies, the best time to visit Portland during the season, Evan Turner’s three-point shooting, Willie Taggart leaving Oregon (Casey) or Florida State (Joe) and more.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And if you're interested in perhaps advertising on the Rip City Report, feel free to hit up either Joe or myself on Twitter.