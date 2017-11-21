Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 119

Greetings from Philadelphia. After the Trail Blazers started a five-game road trip Monday night with a victory versus the Grizzlies in Memphis, your podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hunkered down in a empty room at the 76ers practice to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in all kinds of ways below...

In this, our 119th edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers’ win over the Grizzlies, the revolving door at starting power forward, the sudden surge of strong play from Shabazz Napier, Portland's still inconsistent play, Meyers Leonard having a couple good games and finish by answering listener questions about Jusuf Nurkic, the NBA’s worst haircut, favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving foods, Damian Lillard’s ankle injury, dream jobs and more. Listening to it would be a great way to ease into the Thanksgiving weekend.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And consider leaving a review on iTunes. Tis' the season!