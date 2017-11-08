Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 118

Greetings friends and online acquaitences. After the Trail Blazers lost yet another close game, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night at the Moda Center, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Earth, returned to the studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to in all kinds of ways below...

On this, our 118th edition, we discuss Portland's woes in close games, the decision to have CJ McCollum take the game-deciding shot versus Memphis, Allen Crabbe’s return to the Moda Center, play a round of "Walton or Oden," and answer listener questions about Jusuf Nurkic, NBA League Pass, Greg Monroe, if it is too early to press the panic button, flagrant fouls, tattoos and more. Joe also complains about people who don't use turn signals and tries out his best 1980s hip hop slang, so perhaps we're showing our age a bit in this one.

