Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 116

Greetings Trail Blazers fans from ever corner of the world. After the Trail Blazers secured their 17th-straight home-opening victory Tuesday night by beating the Pelicans 103-93, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the 116th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below (at least for those of you who haven't already subscribed)...

On the latest edition we discuss the outstanding play of the Blazers’ bench through four games, Ed Davis returning to Ed Davis form, whether Evan Turner is starting to silence critics, Jusuf Nurkic struggling on offense early, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about Halloween, Noah Vonleh’s return, why the Blazers wore black jerseys at home, the Ed Davis-Caleb Swanigan lineup, x-factors and more. We finish the show off with Joe bringing up brunch for no reason other than to make me mad.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. And if you've got ideas on how to make the show better or just want to point out that it's already great, consider leaving a review!

