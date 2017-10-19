Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 115

Greetings from Indianapolis. After the Trail Blazers' historic opening night victory versus the Suns in Phoenix, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, fired up the lav mics to record the first road edition this season of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a myriad of platforms below...

In this, our 115th edition, we recap Portland’s dominant season-opening win over the Suns, Pat Connaughton’s surprising and impressive play, Portland's much-maligned but steadily improving defense, Moe Harkless as a defensive beast, Portland signing Wade Baldwin to a two-way contract, Shabazz Napier returning from a hamstring injury and finish by answering listener questions about the Blazers’ defense, cats, Meyers Leonard, ice cream and much more. It's a tidy 45 minutes, making it a perfect listen for your morning commute or any activity that takes roughly three-quarters of an hour to complete.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. Give it a review!