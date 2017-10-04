Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 113

Greetings preseason basketball fans. After the Trail Blazers opened their preseason schedule with a loss to the Suns Tuesday night at the Moda Center, your podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and your boy here Casey Holdahl, to record the 113th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in a variety of way below...

On this week's show we discuss the Blazers’ preseason opener versus the Suns, initial impressions of Caleb Swanigan and Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkić’s swagger, Evan Turner’s evolving role in the Blazers’ offense, play a quick round of “Buy or Sell,” and finish off by answering listener questions about the new All-Star game format, the Blazers’ ceiling this season, Swanigan’s preseason hype, the worst team in the Western Conference, the Blazers’ “star power” and more, including my complaints about some popular consumer electronics and parent-teacher conferences.

