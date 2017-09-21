Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 111

Greetings friends! With with Portland's 2017 training camp just days away, it was time for your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl, to hit the Moda Center studio to record the first of what will be many editions this season of the Rip City Report podcast. Give it a listen...

In this, the 111th (or so) edition of your favorite Trail Blazers podcast, we preview Portland’s training camp, which opens next week, discuss expectations for Jusuf Nurkić after taking the city by storm last season, how the Blazers will go about replacing Allen Crabbe, the new red uniforms, whether this is Meyers Leonard’s breakthrough year, whether the rookies will contribute, whether any of the training camp invites make the team and finish by answering listener questions about the starting lineup, Nurkic’s physical transformation, our offseason highlights, Noah Vonleh, Al-Farouq Aminu’s position, eggs and much more. Good to be back.

