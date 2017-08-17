Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 110

Greetings Trail Blazers podcast fans. With the recent release of the NBA regular season schedule, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and your boy Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com figured it was time to hit the studio for another offseason edition of the Rip City Report before going on hiatus until closer to training camp. Enjoy...

As you could probably assume, we spend most of the show discussing Portland's 2017-18 regular season schedule, the changes to the 82-game layout, our thoughts on how the schedule might impact Portland's performance before moving on to answering listener questions about the rumored Jail Blazer documentary, Carmelo Anthony, the Blazer most likely to be named Most Improved Player, fantasy basketball, the origin of our love of basketball and an ill-fated attempt to compare current Trail Blazers to characters on "The Simpsons." It was a cromulent idea, though it ultimately proved unpossible to achieve.

