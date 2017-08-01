Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 109

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. As the temperature in Oregon and southwest Washington starts to really heat up, consider cooling off with the breezy, dulcet tones of the 109th edition of the Rip City Report podcast featuring Joe Freeman of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com and Casey Holdahl (that's me!) of TrailBlazers.com.

In yet another offseason edition of the Rip City Report, we discuss the trade that sent Allen Crabbe to Brooklyn in exchange for Andrew Nicholson and a sizeable trade exception, whether Portland is likely to make another trade before the regular season, quickly consider the preseason schedule, give our thoughts on the new “Association” and “Icon” jerseys and finish by answering your Twitter-submitted questions about uniform sponsors, adding available veteran free agents, who the best boxer on the team is, the regular season schedule and whether the Trail Blazers will make the 2018 postseason. It'll probably be our last podcast for a few weeks, or at least until the regular season schedule comes out, so consider listening to it twice. What could it hurt?

