Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 108

With the Trail Blazers' historic run to the Las Vegas Summer League tournament finals over after losing 110-98 to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night at Thomas & Mack Arena on the campus of UNLV, your Portland-based podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, hit the Moda Center studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to in various formats below...

In this, the 108th (or so) edition, we recap Portland's run to the Las Vegas Summer League finals, the impressive play of Caleb Swanigan and whether he's in line for starter-like minutes come the regular season, Zach Collins' injury-stunted performance in Las Vegas, the Carmelo Anthony trade rumor and finish by answering listener questions about the regular season starting lineup, summer league, Jusuf Nurkic’s weight, NBA conferences and divisions, curly fries, the G-League, the ever-expanding NBA season and much more. The show also starts with some hot laundry talk and ends with a brief discussion of Terry Stotts' hirsute summer look. You know, the important things.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein! And now that we're entering the doldrums of the NBA offseason, you should have plenty of time to submit a review of the podcast on iTunes.