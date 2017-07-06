Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 107

Greetings NBA offseason enthusiasts. With the free agent moratorium over and the Las Vegas Summer League starting up, your humble podcasting crew, that being Joe Freeman of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com and Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, hit up the Moda Center studios to record the 107th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below…

On the latest edition of the Rip City Report, Joe Freeman and Casey Holdahl look at an increasingly loaded Western Conference and what that means for the Trail Blazers, Portland remaining quiet in free agency and why that shouldn’t be a surprise, what should fans be looking for during summer league, Pat Connaughton’s contract situation and finish by answering listener questions about free agency, the trade market, Ed Davis, the Blazers’ over/under on wins, the Paul George trade that didn’t happen, expectations for Caleb Swanigan and Zach Collins and much more.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein! And if you're making the trip to Las Vegas, be sure to stop by press row and say hello.