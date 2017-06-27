Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 106

Shoutout to all the podcast fans out there. With the 2017 NBA Draft now completed and the free agent signing period about to begin, your humble content producing crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of the planet Earth, hit the Moda Center studios to record the 106th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in various format below...

In this edition we discuss the additions of Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan, look ahead to free agency and the trade market, consider the reasons why the Blazers didn’t trade for a veteran at the draft, whether they think the Blazers will use the mid-level exception to sign someone in free agency and finish by answering listener questions about Noah Vonleh, Jusuf Nurkic’s body “imbalance,” Meyers Leonard’s offseason, Portland chances of hosting the 2020 All-Star Game, the NBA awards show, summer beer and much more. It's hot audio for a cool summer day.

