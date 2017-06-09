Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 105

Greetings NBA draft fans! After the first three pre-draft workouts at the practice facility, your loyal podcast crew of Joe Freeman and yours truly figured it was time to get in the studio to record a new edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In this edition, we discuss Portland's first three pre-draft workouts, whether the prospects visiting Portland offer insight into what the Blazers might do in the draft, what direction the Blazers will go in the draft and how will they use their three first-round picks, Golden State Warriors’ dominance impacting the league, whether the Trail Blazers care that they’re going to be in the luxury tax and finish by answering listener questions about potential Blazers draft targets, getting under the tax, Portland summer events, Gonzaga’s Zach Collins, our favorite sports stadiums and what three Trail Blazers would make the best Olympics three-on-three team. Give it a listen.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher. And give us a review if you find yourself with a few extra minutes this offseason.