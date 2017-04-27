Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 104

A happy offseason to all of the loyal listeners out there. Before taking a bit of time away, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, hit the Moda Center studio to record a season-ending edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to in various formats below...

On this edition, which clocks in at a hefty hour and 46 minutes, we briefly recap the often disappointing 2016-17 season, give our thoughts on the Trail Blazers' culture, takeaways from exit interviews, the Jusuf Nurkić effect, the upcoming offseason, Portland being players in the draft and the trade market but not in free agency and finish as always by answering listener questions about Meyers Leonard, Festus Ezeli, what fans have to look forward to next season, Noah Vonleh’s development, the Blazers’ inconsistency, the importance of organic growth, a guess about the number of new faces on next season’s roster, the team’s draft strategy and much, much more. And many thanks for listening all season.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher. We'll be podcasting periodically during the offseason, so now is as good of a time as any to subscribe.