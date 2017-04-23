Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 103

Greetings Trail Blazers/podcast fans. After the Trail Blazers fell 119-113 to the Warriors to fall to 3-0 in their best-of-seven first round playoff series Saturday night at the Moda Center, your humble two-man podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, return to the scene of the crime to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on various platforms below...

In this, our third playoff edition, we discuss Portland’s demoralizing loss to the Warriors in Game Three, Jusuf Nurkić’s return (he has already been ruled out for Game Four), the historic greatness of Golden State’s current team, Portland’s difficulty in slowing down JaVale McGee and finish by answering questions about coping with tough losses, Nurkić’s status going forward, playoffs vs. tanking, Noah Vonleh and summer vacation plans. Get it while you can!

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes and Stitcher. We'll be back with another podcast after Game Four.