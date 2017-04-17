Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 101

Greetings from atop one of the many hills in San Fransisco. After the Trail Blazers were defeated 121-109 by the Warriors at Oracle Arena Sunday afternoon in Game One of the one-eight first round matchup, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, hit the makeshift studio (in his case, Joe's hotel room), to record the 101st edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In this post Game One/pre Game Two edition, we discuss Portland's performance Sunday afternoon and whether the result made you more or less confident in Portland's chances going forward, CJ McCollum's excellent outing on both ends of the floor, Draymond Green's impressive play, the "latest" on Jusuf Nurkić and finish as always by answering listener questions about Draymond Green and Warriors hate, Ed Davis, the long layoff between games whether Nurkić would have made a difference in Game One. Give it at least one listen, if not multiple listens, before Game Two tips off Wednesday night.

