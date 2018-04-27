PODCAST: McCollum Talks Sweep, Offseason on 'Pull Up'

Now that the Trail Blazers' 2017-18 season is over, the players have more time to devote to their off the court pursuits. Most all of the players will spend a significant amount of that time in the gym, but right now, the team would prefer everyone take a little time away from basketball before beginning offseason workouts.

For CJ McCollum, that time off affords him the opportunity to increase his podcast recording frequency. So not long after the Trail Blazers were swept by the Pelicans in the first round of the 2018 Playoffs, McCollum was back with Jordan Shultz recording the fourth edition of the "Pull Up" podcast...

In the most recent edition, McCollum discusses Portland's disappointing postseason performance, looks at some of the other playoff series that have yet to be decided and the otherworldly play of Anthony Davis before moving on to topics such as what music he's currently listening to and what wines he's toasting during his down time.

You can subscribe to "Pull Up" here. And if you want to see CJ win the 2017-18 NBA Community Assist Award, post on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #CJMcCollum to vote.