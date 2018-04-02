Playoff Update: Three Seed, Northwest Division Crown Still In Play After Clinching Playoffs

By virtue of the Timberwolves losing to the Jazz Sunday night, the Trail Blazers clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth even before they defeated the Grizzlies 113-98 in front of a sellout crowd at the Moda Center. But while it can be dangerous to assume anything when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race, there was little chance of Portland missing the playoffs after winning 13 straight and going 12-3 in the month of March. Nevertheless, officially clinching a spot in the postseason with two weeks to play in the regular season is still worth celebrating.

But as Terry Stotts noted after Sunday night's victory, the Trail Blazers have more goals than just making the postseason. There's still the prospect of securing home-court advantage and winning the Northwest Division, so the Trail Blazers still plenty to play for with five games to go. Here's where the Trail Blazers stand in

Portland Trail Blazers, 3rd-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 48-29 | Conference record: 30-17 | Division record: 8-6

Home record: 27-13 | Away record: 21-16 | Games back: 14

Remaining home games: 1 (4/11 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 4 (4/3 @ Mavericks, 4/5 @ Rockets, 4/7 @ Spurs, 4/9 @ Nuggets)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 4 (1 home, 3 away)

Magic Numbers: The Trail Blazers magic number for clinching the three seed is any combination of Blazers wins and San Antonio losses equaling three. The magic number for winning the Northwest Division is a bit tricky, but the bottom line is if the Blazers win two of their last five, they are assured of winning the division (and that number is even less if the Thunder and Jazz lose).

San Antonio Spurs, 4th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 45-32 | Conference record: 27-20 | Division record: 9-6

Home record: 31-8 | Away record: 14-24 | Games back: 17

Remaining home games: 2 (4/7 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/9 vs. Kings)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/3 @ Clippers, 4/4 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Pelicans)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Spurs is tied at 1-1, meaning their final meeting this season on April 7 in San Antonio will determine which team owns the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma City Thunder, 5th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 45-33 | Conference record: 25-23 | Division record: 5-11

Home record: 26-13 | Away record: 19-20 | Games back: 17.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/3 vs. Warriors, 4/11 vs. Grizzlies)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Rockets, 4/9 @ Heat)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Thunder thanks to sweeping the season series 4-0.

Utah Jazz, 6th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 44-33 | Conference record: 30-17 | Division record: 7-8

Home record: 25-13 | Away record: 19-20 | Games back: 18

Remaining home games: 3 (4/3 vs. Lakers, 4/5 vs. Clippers, 4/10 vs. Warriors)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/8 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Jazz currently lead the season series 2-1 versus the Trail Blazers with one game to play (which also happens to be the last game of the season for both teams). If the Jazz win the final meeting, they win the tiebreaker. If the Trail Blazers win, and thus, tie the season series 2-2, the next tiebreaker is division winner. If neither the Blazers nor Jazz win the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (The Trail Blazers currently have a 8-6 record in the Northwest Division, while the Jazz have a 7-8 division record).

Minnesota Timberwolves, 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 44-34 | Conference record: 31-17 | Division record: 9-5

Home record: 28-11 | Away record: 16-23 | Games back: 18.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/9 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Nuggets)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/6 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves tied their season series 2-2, so the next tiebreaker goes to division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (Minnesota leads this tiebreaker with a 9-5 division record compared to Portland's 8-6 division record).

New Orleans Pelicans, 8th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 43-34 | Conference record: 22-25 | Division record: 7-7

Home record: 22-17 | Away record: 21-17 | Games back: 19

Remaining home games: 2 (4/4 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Spurs)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/6 @ Suns, 4/7 @ Warriors, 4/9 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Pelicans and Trail Blazers finished their season series tied at 2-2, so the first tiebreaker would be division winner (the Pelicans cannot win their division while the Trail Blazers are currently first place in the Northwest Division). If the Blazers do not win the Northwest Division, the tiebreaker then goes to win percentage against teams in the Western Conference (Portland's current conference record is 30-17, New Orleans' is 22-25), with the Trail Blazers would own.

Denver Nuggets, 9th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 42-35 | Conference record: 25-23 | Division record: 7-6

Home record: 28-10 | Away record: 14-25 | Games back: 20

Remaining home games: 3 (4/3 vs. Pacers, 4/5 vs. Timberwolves, 4/9 vs. Trail Blazers)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Clippers, 4/11 @ Timberwolves)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 0

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 5 (3 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets currently lead the season series 2-1 with one game yet to be played April 9 in Denver.

LA Clippers, 10th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 41-36 | Conference record: 23-24 | Division record: 12-3

Home record: 21-16 | Away record: 20-20 | Games back: 21

Remaining home games: (44/3 vs. Spurs, 4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/9 vs. Pelicans, 4/11 vs. Lakers)

Remaining road games: 1 (4/5 @ Jazz)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Clippers by way of winning the season series 3-1