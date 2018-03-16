Playoff Update: Standings, Schedules And Tiebreakers With 14 Games To Play

Portland's 2017-18 regular season will come to a close in less than a month, and all signs currently point to the team moving on to the postseason for the fifth-straight year, though even an 11-game winning streak hasn't assured the Trail Blazers a spot in the playoffs with 14 games left to play. While your Blazers have a healthy 3.5 game lead over the teams currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, that's not even close to enough of a cushion to coast through the final three weeks of the regular season. In fact, the only things that are all but decided in the West at this point is that either the Rockets or Warriors will win the conference (with the other finishing second, obviously) and the Mavericks, Kings, Suns, Grizzlies and Lakers (though they technically haven't been mathematically eliminated) missing the postseason. Everything else is up for grabs.

So with that in mind, here's the Western Conference playoff picture as it pertains to the Trail Blazers as of games played on March 15, including information about potential tiebreakers. A lot can change over the course of just a few games when the standings are this close, so be sure to check back periodically for updates.

Portland Trail Blazers, 3rd-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 42-26 | Conference record: 25-15 | Division record: 7-6

Home record: 24-11 | Away record: 18-15 | Games back: 12

Remaining home games: 6 (3/17 vs. Pistons, 3/20 vs. Rockets, 3/23 vs. Celtics, 3/30 vs. Clippers, 4/1 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 8 (3/18 @ Clippers, 3/25 @ Thunder, 3/27 @ Pelicans, 3/28 @ Grizzlies, 4/3 @ Mavericks, 4/5 @ Rockets, 4/7 @ Spurs, 4/9 @ Nuggets)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 10 (4 home, 6 away)

Oklahoma City Thunder, 4th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 41-29 | Conference record: 24-20 | Division record: 5-9

Home record: 24-11 | Away record: 17-18 | Games back: 14

Remaining home games: 6 (3/16 vs. Clippers, 3/23 vs Heat, 3/25 vs. Trail Blazers, 3/30 vs. Nuggets, 4/3 vs. Warriors, 4/11 vs. Grizzlies)

Remaining road games: 6 (3/18 @ Raptors, 3/20 @ Celtics, 3/29 @ Spurs, 4/1 @ Pelicans, 4/7 @ Rockets, 4/9 @Heat)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (5 home, 6 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Thunder thanks to winning the season series (Portland is up 3-0 with 1 game versus Oklahoma City remaining).

Minnesota Timberwolves, 5th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 40-29 | Conference record: 29-13 | Division record: 9-4

Home record: 24-11 | Away record: 14-21 | Games back: 14.5

Remaining home games: 7 (3/18 vs. Rockets, 3/20 vs. Clippers, 3/26 vs. Grizzlies, 3/28 vs. Hawks, 4/1 vs/ Jazz, 4/9 vs. Grizzlies)

Remaining road games: 6 (3/17 @ Spurs, 3/23 @ Knicks, 3/24 @ 76ers, 3/30 @ Mavericks, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/6 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (4 home, 3 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves tied their season series 2-2, so the next tiebreaker goes to division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (Minnesota leads this tiebreaker with a 9-4 division record compared to Portland's 7-6 division record).

New Orleans Pelicans, 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 39-29 | Conference record: 20-21 | Division record: 6-5

Home record: 18-14 | Away record: 21-15 | Games back: 15

Remaining home games: 9 (3/17 vs. Rockets, 3/18 vs. Celtics, 3/20 vs. Mavericks, 3/21 vs. Pacers, 3/22 vs. Lakers, 3/27 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/1 vs. Thunder, 4/4 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Spurs)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/24 @ Rockets, 3/30 @ Cavaliers, 4/6 @ Suns, 4/7 @ Warriors, 4/9 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 10 (6 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Pelicans currently lead the season series versus the Trail Blazers 2-1. If the Pelicans win the final meeting on March 27 in New Orleans, they own the tiebreaker. If the Blazers win, the tiebreaker them moves to division winner (the Pelicans cannot win their division while the Trail Blazers still have a chance to win the Northwest Division). If the Blazers do not win the Northwest Division, the tiebreaker then goes to win percentage against teams in the Western Conference (Portland's current conference record is 25-15, New Orleans' is 20-21).

Utah Jazz, tied for 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 39-30 | Conference record: 25-16 | Division record: 6-8

Home record: 23-11 | Away record: 16-19 | Games back: 15.5

Remaining home games: 7 )3/17 vs. Kings, 3.20 vs. Hawks, 3/28 vs. Celtics, 3/30 vs. Grizzlies, 4/3 vs. Lakers, 4/5 vs. Clippers, 4/10 vs. Warriors)

Remaining road games: 6 (3/22 @ Mavericks, 3/23 @ Spurs, 3/25 @ Warriors, 4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/8 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 6 (4 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (3 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Jazz currently lead the season series 2-1 versus the Trail Blazers with one game to play (which also happens to be the last game of the season for both teams). If the Jazz win the final meeting, they win the tiebreaker. If the Trail Blazers win, and thus, tie the season series 2-2, the next tiebreaker is division winner. If neither the Blazers nor Jazz win the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (The Trail Blazers currently have a 7-6 record in the Northwest Division, whil the Jazz have a 6-8 division record).

San Antonio Spurs, tied for 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 39-30 | Conference record: 22-20 | Division record: 8-6

Home record: 25-8 | Away record: 14-22 | Games back: 15.5

Remaining home games: 8 (3/17 vs. Timberwolves, 3/19 vs. Warriors, 3/21 vs. Wizards, 3/23 vs. Jazz, 3/29 vs. Thunder, 4/1 vs. Rockets, 4/7 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/9 vs. Kings)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/25 @ Bucks, 3/27 @ Wizards, 4/3 @ Clippers, 4/4 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Pelicans)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (7 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Spurs is tied at 1-1, meaning their final meeting this season on April 7 in San Antonio will determin who owns the tiebreaker.

LA Clippers, 9th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 37-30 | Conference record: 22-20 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 20-14 | Away record: 17-16 | Games back: 16.5

Remaining home games: 7 (3/18 vs. Trail Blazers, 3/27 vs. Bucks, 4/1 vs. Pacers, 4/3 vs. Spurs, 4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/9 vs. Pelicans

Remaining road games: 8 (3/15 at Heat, 3/24 at Rockets, 3/26 at Nugget, 3/27 at Jazz, 4/7 at Nuggets, 4/8 at Warriors, 4/11 at Lakers, 4/12 at Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Clippers is currently tied at 1-1 with two games remaining.

Denver Nuggets, 10th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 38-31 | Conference record: 24-22 | Division record: 6-6

Home record: 27-10 | Away record: 11-21 | Games back: 16.5

Remaining home games: 4 (4/1 vs. Bucks, 4/3 vs. Pacers, 4/5 vs. Timberwolves, 4/9 vs. Trail Blazers)

Remaining road games: 9 (3/17 @ Grizzlies, 3/21 @ Bulls, 3.23 @ Wizards, 3/26 @ 76ers, 3/27 @ Raptors, 3/30 @ Thunder, 4/7 @ Clippers, 4/11 @ Timberwolves)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (0 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets currently lead the season series 2-1 with one game yet to be played April 9 in Denver.