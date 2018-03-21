Playoff Race Update: Where The Blazers Stand At The End Of The Streak

After going over a month without taking a loss, the Trail Blazers had their 13-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in a 115-111 loss to the Houston Rockets in front of a soldout crowd at the Moda Center. While it was a loss, the way the Trail Blazers competed with the team with the best record in the NBA, despite both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum turning in poor offensive performances on the same night (the Rockets obviously had something to do with that), was surely a good indicator of their postseason worthiness with 11 games to play.

And even though the Trail Blazers did lose, they remain in the same position after the loss as they were the last time we checked in on the Western Conference playoff race. Thanks to a short-handed Celtics team coming from behind to beat the Thunder on a buzzer beater in Boston (welcome to the club guys), the Trail Blazers still own a two-game lead for the three-seed. There was a reshuffling of the bottom half of the playoff table due to the Pelicans, Timberwolves, Nuggets and Clippers taking losses while the Spurs have won four straight, but the Trail Blazers and Thunder have won enough to stay just ahead of that pack, at least for the time being.

So here's where the Trail Blazers stand in the playoff race with 11 games to go as of games played on March 20.

Portland Trail Blazers, 3rd-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 44-27 | Conference record: 2616 | Division record: 7-6

Home record: 25-12 | Away record: 19-15 | Games back: 13

Remaining home games: 4 (3/23 vs. Celtics, 3/30 vs. Clippers, 4/1 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 7 (3/25 @ Thunder, 3/27 @ Pelicans, 3/28 @ Grizzlies, 4/3 @ Mavericks, 4/5 @ Rockets, 4/7 @ Spurs, 4/9 @ Nuggets)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 8 (3 home, 5 away)

Oklahoma City Thunder, 4th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 43-30 | Conference record: 25-20 | Division record: 5-9

Home record: 25-11 | Away record: 18-19 | Games back: 15

Remaining home games: 5 (3/23 vs Heat, 3/25 vs. Trail Blazers, 3/30 vs. Nuggets, 4/3 vs. Warriors, 4/11 vs. Grizzlies)

Remaining road games: 4 (3/29 @ Spurs, 4/1 @ Pelicans, 4/7 @ Rockets, 4/9 @Heat)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Thunder thanks to winning the season series (Portland is up 3-0 with 1 game versus Oklahoma City remaining).

New Orleans Pelicans, tied for 5th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 41-30 | Conference record: 21-22 | Division record: 7-6

Home record: 20-15 | Away record: 21-15 | Games back: 16

Remaining home games: 6 (3/21 vs. Pacers, 3/22 vs. Lakers, 3/27 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/1 vs. Thunder, 4/4 vs. Grizzlies, 4/11 vs. Spurs)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/24 @ Rockets, 3/30 @ Cavaliers, 4/6 @ Suns, 4/7 @ Warriors, 4/9 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 8 (4 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Pelicans currently lead the season series versus the Trail Blazers 2-1. If the Pelicans win the final meeting on March 27 in New Orleans, they own the tiebreaker. If the Blazers win, the tiebreaker them moves to division winner (the Pelicans cannot win their division while the Trail Blazers still have a chance to win the Northwest Division). If the Blazers do not win the Northwest Division, the tiebreaker then goes to win percentage against teams in the Western Conference (Portland's current conference record is 25-15, New Orleans' is 20-21).

San Antonio Spurs, tied for 5th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 41-30 | Conference record: 24-20 | Division record: 8-6

Home record: 27-8 | Away record: 14-22 | Games back: 16

Remaining home games: 6 (3/21 vs. Wizards, 3/23 vs. Jazz, 3/29 vs. Thunder, 4/1 vs. Rockets, 4/7 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/9 vs. Kings)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/25 @ Bucks, 3/27 @ Wizards, 4/3 @ Clippers, 4/4 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Pelicans)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 9 (5 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Spurs is tied at 1-1, meaning their final meeting this season on April 7 in San Antonio will determin who owns the tiebreaker.

Minnesota Timberwolves, 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 41-31 | Conference record: 30-15 | Division record: 9-4

Home record: 27-9 | Away record: 14-22 | Games back: 16.5

Remaining home games: 5 (3/26 vs. Grizzlies, 3/28 vs. Hawks, 4/1 vs/ Jazz, 4/9 vs. Grizzlies)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/23 @ Knicks, 3/24 @ 76ers, 3/30 @ Mavericks, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/6 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 6 (3 home, 3 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves tied their season series 2-2, so the next tiebreaker goes to division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (Minnesota leads this tiebreaker with a 9-4 division record compared to Portland's 7-6 division record)

Utah Jazz, 8th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 40-31 | Conference record: 25-16 | Division record: 6-8

Home record: 24-12 | Away record: 16-19 | Games back: 17

Remaining home games: 5 (3/28 vs. Celtics, 3/30 vs. Grizzlies, 4/3 vs. Lakers, 4/5 vs. Clippers, 4/10 vs. Warriors)

Remaining road games: 6 (3/22 @ Mavericks, 3/23 @ Spurs, 3/25 @ Warriors, 4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/8 @ Lakers, 4/11 @ Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (3 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Jazz currently lead the season series 2-1 versus the Trail Blazers with one game to play (which also happens to be the last game of the season for both teams). If the Jazz win the final meeting, they win the tiebreaker. If the Trail Blazers win, and thus, tie the season series 2-2, the next tiebreaker is division winner. If neither the Blazers nor Jazz win the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is division record (The Trail Blazers currently have a 7-6 record in the Northwest Division, whil the Jazz have a 6-8 division record).

Denver Nuggets, 9th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 38-33 | Conference record: 26-16 | Division record: 6-6

Home record: 27-10 | Away record: 11-23 | Games back: 19

Remaining home games: 4 (4/1 vs. Bucks, 4/3 vs. Pacers, 4/5 vs. Timberwolves, 4/9 vs. Trail Blazers)

Remaining road games: 8 (3/21 @ Bulls, 3.23 @ Wizards, 3/26 @ 76ers, 3/27 @ Raptors, 3/30 @ Thunder, 4/7 @ Clippers, 4/11 @ Timberwolves)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 10 (4 home, 6 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets currently lead the season series 2-1 with one game yet to be played April 9 in Denver.

LA Clippers, 10th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 37-33 | Conference record: 22-23 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 20-15 | Away record: 17-18 | Games back: 19.5

Remaining home games: 6 (3/27 vs. Bucks, 4/1 vs. Pacers, 4/3 vs. Spurs, 4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/9 vs. Pelicans)

Remaining road games: 7 (3/24 @ Rockets, 3/26 @ Nugget, 3/27 @ Jazz, 4/7 @ Nuggets, 4/8 @ Warriors, 4/11 @ Lakers, 4/12 @ Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 10 (5 home, 5 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers currently lead the season series 2-1 versus the Clippers with one game remaining.