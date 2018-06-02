Players With 'Three And D' Potential Headline Second Draft Workout

The Portland Trail Blazers, owners of the 24th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, held their second pre-draft workout of 2018 Saturday at their practice facility in Tualatin. Of the six players who were invited, three players, Miami guard Bruce Brown, Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans and Villanova guard Donte DiVicenzo, discussed their potential at filling increasingly coveted "three and D" roles in the NBA. Considering that three-point shooting and defense on the wing are two areas in which the Trail Blazers need to improve, it's probably not a coincidence that players who have shown those abilities in college have been invited to Portland for workouts.

Here's what Brown, Evans and DiVincenzo had to say about their potential as three-point shooters and versatile defenders in the NBA.

Bruce Brown

On how he would describe his style of play...

"I'm a two-way guard, can do a little bit of everything. There's not just one thing I can do. Main thing I'm going to do when I first get in the NBA is probably defense, show I can defend one through three. And shoot open threes, knock 'em down."

On what he's trying to show teams during workouts...

"Definitely that I can shoot the NBA three. My shooting percentage went down sophomore year, so definitely that I can shoot the ball and make plays."

Jacob Evans

On why he's put an emphasis on defending in college...

"Going into college, I wanted to go to a school where it would challenge me, not just to become a great offensive player but both sides of the ball. My dad -- I still have a good relationship with my dad -- he always told me, my favorite player used to be Kobe Bryant but he always hated Kobe Bryant because he said he never played defense. He made all-team defense multiple times! He wanted me to be like Scottie Pippen, he liked Scottie Pippen, that was his favorite player. He dominated on both sides. There's times when great offensive players, they can go get you a lot of points but sometimes they can't get you stops on the other end. So just being able to score and get a stop. Also, when I went to Cincinnati, that's just fed into it. Having a coach like Coach Cronin being able to teach me defensive reads and how to read offensive sets and things like that, it's just help mold me into the player I am today."

On working out with a group of draft-eligible players in Las Vegas...

"There's just a lot of hungry dogs out there and you don't want to be training with chihuahuas, you want to be in there with pit bulls. That's why I'm there, a lot of great players out there. We battle and we push each other to new limits every day, it's been great so far."

Donte DiVincenzo

On how he would describe his skills...

"I can play with physicality, I'm athletic and I can guard multiple positions. I actually enjoy guarding bigger guys than me. So I think defending-wise you can put me in different positions and offensively you can put me in different set where, if I'm knocking down shots in the corner, that's fine, if I'm able to come off pick-and-roll and make plays for other people, I can do that as well. So I think I'm versatile where you can put me in different situations."

Why he doesn't typically refer to himself as a shooter...

"I kind of like to view myself as more than just a shooter. My ability to knock down shots is valuable but I think what's going to get me on the floor is my defense. If you're knocking down shots but you can't defend at all, you're not going to be on the floor."

On filling a "three and D" role in the NBA...

I can guard multiple positions and it's kind of a role where the responsibility isn't so great. The responsibility is you have two things to really do, really focus on and get great at. When you can do that, it just opens up time on the floor.