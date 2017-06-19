North Carolina's Justin Jackson Opts For Winning Over One-And-Done

For the most part, University of North Carolina’s Justin Jackson, one of six participants in Portland’s sixth and final pre-draft workout held on Monday at the team’s facility in Tualatin, has all the skills you’d want in a modern NBA player. At 6-8, 200 pounds, he can guard all three perimeter positions while also holding his own in the post against power forwards. While not necessarily a dead-eye shooter, his percentages from the field, three-point line and free throw line area are respectable. He can handle the ball in all situations and is adept at initiating offense and setting up his teammates.

And perhaps most importantly, he’s proven himself to be a winner while playing in the most difficult conference in college basketball. Jackson started all but four games over the course of three seasons at North Carolina and would eventually win ACC Player of the Year honors while leading the Tarheels to the 2017 NCAA National Championship after returning for his junior season.

“I think it also helped just kind of playing the best teams in the country and playing the best players in the country, being able to guard them and having a little bit of success against them,” said Jackson of his play during the tournament. “I think overall, I’ve always said team accomplishments always help individual accomplishments, so the longer that we played, I think it definitely helped me.”

One would hope, though when it comes to the draft, the more time a player spends in college, the less interested some teams seem to be. And at 22 years old, Jackson will likely end up being one of the oldest players selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft. While that might scare off a few teams, despite everything else Jackson has going for him, it’s likely of no concern to the Trail Blazers, a team that was one of the youngest in the NBA last season.

“Obviously I know I’m 22, I know I stayed three years (at North Carolina),” said Jackson. “This is a super young draft class. I know some teams value guys that have been through different situations more than others. But for me, I just try to go out there and play as well as I can.”

On that front, Jackson noted he was a bit disappointed in his performance during Monday’s workout. which was the 11th and final workout for the Houston native. But thanks to the “extra” time he spent at North Carolina, it’s likely his play in pre-draft workouts isn’t as important as it would be for his less experienced peers. After all, he was playing deeper into the postseason than most of them.

“I’m just going out there trying to shoot the ball well, play as hard as I can, do what I know I can do,” said Jackson. “I’m not going to go out there and try to do things that I know it’s kind of a weakness of mine. So I’m just going to go out there and try to play to my strengths and play as well as I can.”