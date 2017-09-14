NBA 2K18 Ratings For Every 2017-18 Trail Blazer

As we recently noted, the ranking of NBA players doesn't carry much, if any, real-world importance. But ranking players in the virtual world? That's a different story, at least if you're one of the millions of people who enjoys playing the NBA 2K video game franchise.

So for those of you looking forward to firing up your video game console of choice in order to live out your Trail Blazers fantasies on NBA 2K18, the latest iteration of the long-running franchise which was only recently released, here are the complete ratings for the team as a whole and every player on the roster, including their player types. As always, some of the ratings are rather debatable -- Caleb Swanigan's ratings seem a bit low, especially considering his three-point shooting percentage at Purdue -- but that typically gets worked out once the first few updates are rolled out.

With that said, here are the ratings...

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Offense: 12th | Defense: 22nd | Overall: 18th

DAMIAN LILLARD - "Offensive Superstar"

Overall: 89 | Inside: A+ | Midrange: A- | 3-Point: B+ | Inside Defense: F | Perimeter Defense: C | Playmaking: A

CJ MCCOLLUM - "Premier Perimeter Threat"

Overall: 86 | Inside: B+ | Midrange: A | 3-Point: A | Inside Defense: D- | Perimeter Defense: C- | Playmaking: B

JUSUF NURKIĆ - "Tenacious Rebounder"

Overall: 79 | Inside: B+ | Midrange: C- | 3-Point: F | Inside Defense: B+ | Perimeter Defense: D- | Playmaking: D

EVAN TURNER - "Two-Way Wing"

Overall: 74 | Inside: C+ | Midrange: B | 3-Point: D- | Inside Defense: D+ | Perimeter Defense: C+ | Playmaking: B

MAURICE HARKLESS - "Two-Way Wing"

Overall: 74 | Inside: C+ | Midrange: C- | 3-Point: C+ | Inside Defense: C- | Perimeter Defense: C+ | Playmaking: C

AL-FAROUQ AMINU - "Wing Defender"

Overall: 73 | Inside: D+ | Midrange: C+ | 3-Point: C | Inside Defense: C+ | Perimeter Defense: C+ | Playmaking: C

ZACH COLLINS - "Offensive-Minded Center"

Overall: 73 | Inside: C+ | Midrange: B- | 3-Point: D+ | Inside Defense: C | Perimeter Defense: D+ | Playmaking: D

NOAH VONLEH - "Tenacious Rebounder"

Overall: 72 | Inside: C- | Midrange: B- | 3-Point: D- | Inside Defense: C | Perimeter Defense: D- | Playmaking: D

ED DAVIS - "Tenacious Rebounder"

Overall: 72 | Inside: C- | Midrange: F | 3-Point: F | Inside Defense: C+ | Perimeter Defense: D | Playmaking: D

ARCHIE GOODWIN - "Skilled Shooter"

Overall: 72 | Inside: C+ | Midrange: C+ | 3-Point: D+ | Inside Defense: D | Perimeter Defense: D+ | Playmaking: B

SHABAZZ NAPIER - "Offensive-Minded Point"

Overall: 71 | Inside: C | Midrange: B | 3-Point: C+ | Inside Defense: F | Perimeter Defense: C | Playmaking: B+

MEYERS LEONARD - "Face-Up Four"

Overall: 70 | Inside: D | Midrange: B- | 3-Point: C | Inside Defense: C | Perimeter Defense: D- | Playmaking: D

PAT CONNAUGHTON - "Shooter

Overall: 70 | Inside: C- | Midrange: C- | 3-Point: B | Inside Defense: F | Perimeter Defense: D+ | Playmaking: C

CALEB SWANIGAN - "Tenacious Rebounder"

Overall: 70 | Inside: C | Midrange: C | 3-Point: D- | Inside Defense: C | Perimeter Defense: D- | Playmaking: C-

JAKE LAYMAN - "Perimeter Threat"

Overall: 69 | Inside: C- | Midrange: D+ | 3-Point: C- | Inside Defense: C- | Perimeter Defense: C | Playmaking: C-

C.J. WILCOX - "Perimeter Threat"

Overall: 67 | Inside: C- | Midrange: C- | 3-Point: C | Inside Defense: D- | Perimeter Defense: D | Playmaking: C+