Napier, Wilcox And Vonleh To Sit Out Fan Fest

After five days of two-a-day practices, the Portland Trail Blazers will hold their yearly intrasquad scrimmage Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Fan Fest, giving the public their first opportunity to see the 2017-18 roster on the court.

Well, not the entire roster, as point guard Shabazz Napier, guard C.J. Wilcox and forward Noah Vonleh will all sit out the exhibition with various injuries, though all are expected to be in attendance.

Napier, who many expect will see an increase in playing time this season due to his play late last season, has missed the last three days of practice with a strain in his left quad. The 6-1 guard entering his fourth season out of UCONN was seen after Saturday’s practice going through non-contract drills and exercises with a wrap around his left thigh. While it didn’t sound like the injury was especially serious, missing all but the first day of training camp is more than enough reason to sit out Fan Fest.

Wilcox, who the Trail Blazers signed to a two-way contract this offseason, has sat out contact portions of practices with an undisclosed knee injury. Wilcox, who is entering his fourth NBA season after playing 22 games with the Orlando Magic last year, has been taking part in shooting drills, but according to head coach Terry Stotts, has been limited through the first week of camp.

As for Vonleh, he has sat out the entirety of training camp with a right shoulder injury, which is expected to keep the 6-9 power forward entering his fourth season out of Indiana sidelined for four to five weeks.

Head coach Terry Stotts said at Saturday’s practice that he had not yet decided how he would split up the team for the scrimmage, which starts at 1 pm Sunday afternoon at the Moda Center (you can download free tickets here). If you can’t make it to the arena, the event will broadcast live on CSNNW.