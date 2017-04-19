McCollum: 'Nobody Can Check Me'

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has never lacked for confidence, and after his performance in Portland's 121-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game One of their first round, best-of-seven playoff series, it's hard to argue that he should. Despite playing against one of the best defenses in the NBA, McCollum finished with 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist in 41 minutes, proof once again that despite coming out of a small school, no moment ever seems too large for the 6-4 guard in his fourth season out of Lehigh.

Coming off that performance, McCollum wasn't shy when asked about whether even the best defensive players in the NBA can slow him down on the offensive end. And rather than indulging in false modesty, McCollum spoke his truth.

"I don't think nobody can check me," said McCollum on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "That's just how I've always felt. I don't really care who is out there."

To be fair, many NBA players hold the opinion that they are unstoppable scorers, though few are brave enough to admit it in public and even fewer have the game to back it up, which is obviously not the case for McCollum.

McCollum also discussed what the Trail Blazers needed to do in order to get a win in Game Two, which tips off Wednesday night at 7:30 pm on KGW, TNT and 620 AM, and the loss of Jusuf Nurkić, who remained sidelined with a non-displaced fractue in his right leg.