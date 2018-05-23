McCollum Makes The Podcast Rounds To Talk Playoffs, Trades

Another week of the offseason, another slate of podcasts featuring Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum to get you through the doldrums.

First, McCollum put out the eighth edition of his own "Pull Up" podcast Tuesday afternoon. In the latest edition, McCollum and his co-host Jordan Schultz discuss the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Celtics and Cavaliers, who CJ thinks are the toughest defenders in the NBA, their thoughts on who the Phoenix Suns should select with the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and finish off by answering questions from fans, much like another popular Trail Blazers themed podcast...

One of the best ways to promote a relatively new podcast is to join another podcast, especially if that podcast is long-running and has a significant number of subscribers. So after dropping a new "Pull Up" podcast, McCollum joined ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the latest edition of the "Woj Pod" recorded this time in front of a live studio audience. During the interview, McCollum talks about growing your personal brand in a small market, the play of fellow Ohio native LeBron James, legalized sports gambling, his brother Errick and his success playing overseas, getting thumped by the Pelicans in the playoffs and whether the Blazers need a "star swingman."