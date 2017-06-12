McCollum Goes To Summer (Harvard Business) School

For most students, the end of the school year signals the start of summer vacation. But for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, having an opportunity to go back to school, particularly at one of the most revered learning institutions in the world, is the vacation.

So rather than lounging on a sandy beach or holding himself up in the gym preparing for the start of next season, the 6-4 guard who graduated from Lehigh with a degree in journalism from Lehigh before being selected with the 10th pick of the 2013 NBA Draft spent a week as a student at the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at the Harvard Business School. McCollum joined other professional athletes, celebrities and business leaders in the world of entertainment for the week-long seminar whose goal is to “address the strategic management challenges facing executives and other business leaders in the entertainment industry.”

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to experience something like being in front of so many brilliant minds,” said McCollum. “Being around so bright minds in different fields was amazing and something that I’ve always wanted to be a part of. Just continue to try to strive for learning, continue to try and expand my learning and figure out ways to put myself in uncomfortable positions to where I’m not the smartest or most successful business person in the room. I learned a lot from them.”

Even if he never achieved anything else, having already earned more than $7 million in three years and then signing a four-year deal reportedly worth upwards of $100 million would make McCollum’s work life a resounding success. But preparing for life after basketball has always been something of an obsession for McCollum, so having the opportunity to learn from Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, who McCollum described as “one of the best professors I’ve ever come into contact with,” and with some of the most successful executives in entertainment at a world-renowned school constituted a dream scenario the NBA’s 2016 Most Improved Player.



A post shared by HBS Executive Education (@hbsexeced) on May 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

“Anita lead the discussion and she does a terrific job of explaining different things and putting us in positions to be engaged,” said McCollum who also noted that Elberse was “Basically we’d have breakfast at 7 am, group meetings at 8 am to basically dive into different case studies we were going over, answer specific questions that we were assigned regarding the various case studies. And then we’d have discussions throughout the day and classroom time. For me, a 25 year-old being in the room with all of these successful people who are in the business world, it was a no-brainer for me to try and dive into that, take an interest and figure out ways to expand my knowledge.”

While the students mostly consisted of executives from companies such as Nike, Viacom, Walt Disney, YouTube, Yahoo!, Apple, Google and Sony Interactive, other luminaries, such as actress Katie Holmes and FC Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué, rounded the course out, giving everyone a better understanding of the varying perspectives of those working in entertainment.

“It was a very distinct, interesting group of people to where you could get their insight, some of their knowledge and figure out how they would approach certain topics and certain conflicts of interest, so to speak,” said McCollum. “And then as athletes in the room, you kind of give them feedback on how you would view certain situations as a talent. Things like how you would feel about it, what things matter to you in a deal, what things matter to you from a management standpoint, like how players view criticism, how to go about leading not only teams, but different companies.”

Twelve hour days spent poring over case studies and debating business strategies might not sound like a wise use of vacation time, but for McCollum, it was literally a dream come true.



A post shared by CJMcCollum (@3jmccollum) on May 31, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

“It was amazing, just the amount of energy and excitement everybody had on different topics and how engaging the conversation was,” said McCollum, who also spoke with great pride about the certificate he received at the end of the course. “It was a discussion at all times. We were discussing things, talking about things, you felt like you had to be on, you had to be sharp at all times, but it was good. It was a good feeling because you were locked in, you were engaged in conversation. Time flies when you’re having fun, when you’re discussing things you genuinely care about and you’re learning things and trying to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. So for me, it was great just walking around campus, seeing all this beauty, seeing everyone so engaged.”

The course only lasted a week, but it gave McCollum plenty of time to learn from and network with executives from various industries and backgrounds (he’s been participating in a group text chat with executives he got to know at the seminar). With any luck, McCollum will be gainfully employed by the NBA for at least the next decade, but when it is his time to step away from the game, the week he spent at Cambridge, along with the diploma he earned at Lehigh, should help smooth the transition.

“It was such a great opportunity to learn and I’m always trying to figure out ways to get ahead,” said McCollum. “Obviously basketball is what I do right now, it’s my love and it’s how I was in a position to go to Harvard, it’s how I’m in a position to help feed my family. But whenever I have a chance to grow knowledge and to learn new things and interesting ways to step outside that realm, I’ll take it. Obviously I want to have a great career, play until I’m 35 or 36, but I still have hopefully 50-plus years left of living after that. I want to make sure I’m doing things the right way and preparing myself for that life. What better way to do that than by going to Harvard?”