Las Vegas Native Zach Collins Says News Of Mass Shooting 'Hit Me Pretty Hard'

Many people woke up Monday morning to news of the horrific mass shooting that had taken place at a country music festival Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip. For Trail Blazers rookie Zach Collins, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, there was no sleep to wake up from, as he had heard news of the incident Sunday night from friends and family back home.

“I was up all night watching the news, it hit me pretty hard,” said Collins after Monday’s practice at the Trail Blazers’ facility in Tualatin. “Stuff like that always gets you when it’s just people, but you don’t think it can happen to your hometown, and it does. It sucks really bad.”

I love you vegas, stay strong — Zach Collins (@zcollins_33) October 2, 2017

Collins, who prepped at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, said that no one in his immediate circle of family and friends were injured at the shooting, which took place when a gunman started firing automatic weapons at concert-goers while perched in a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The rookie center did note that others in his family weren’t so lucky, which isn’t unfortunately isn’t surprising considering the number of dead and wounded.

“Luckily no one that I know of, I don’t think I know anyone that passed away,” said Collins. "I know my sister lost a couple friends, but my family is okay. Obviously thoughts and prayers to those who lost loved ones and stuff. It’s just really sad.”

The team is directing those who would like to provide aid to those impacted by the shooting to consider supporting the National Compassion Fund. One hundred percent of the donations are distributed directly to the victims of the shooting.