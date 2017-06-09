June 9 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are holding six pre-draft workouts at their practice facility in Tualatin. After working out two first round power forward prospects in their first pre-draft workout and a number of first round players in their second, the Trail Blazers have brought in Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe, Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon, Nevada center Cameron Oliver, Latvian center Anzejs Pasecniks and Ohio State center Trevor Thompson for their third of six workouts in Tualatin.

Isaiah Briscoe

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 224

Birthdate: April 13, 1996 (Newark, N.J.)

High School: Roselle Catholic HS (Roselle, N.J.)

College: Kentucky

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career Highlights: Started 69 of his 70 games over two years at Kentucky and averaged 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. ... As a high school senior, was named a USA Today All-USA First Team selection and a Parade Magazine All-American. ... Participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. ... Helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. ... Suited up for the USA team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Was the only player in the SEC to reach those numbers across all three categories. ... Scored 20 or more points in six games. ... Led the team in assists 15 times. ... Became the third Wildcat in program history to post a triple-double when he recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the SEC opener at Ole Miss. ... His rebounding and assist averages were second best on the team. ... Had a career-high 14 rebounds at Tennessee. ... Improved his marks from his freshman year in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, field goal percentage, three-pointers, three-point percentage and free throw percentage. ... Named to Sports Illustrated’s five-man All-Glue Team for his leadership and intangibles.

Freshman (2015-16): A full-time starter in his first season at Kentucky. ... Averaged 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. ... Ranked ninth in the SEC in minutes (32.2 mpg). ... Led team in assists seven times. Finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in a home victory against Missouri. ... Scored a season-high 20 points in a loss at UCLA.

Strengths: Physical guard with a versatile skill set. ... Excellent playmaker who can create shots for others or get to the rim. ... Possesses good instincts as a passer. ... Stout on-the-ball defender with strength and toughness. ... Will contribute on the glass from the backcourt.

Personal: A cousin of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving. ... His sister, Iasia Hemingway, was an All-Big East Second Team selection at Syracuse in 2012 and played in the preseason with the WNBA’s New York Liberty. ... His father, George, was a 1998 NJAC First Team pick at Stockton University and helped the school to two NJAC championships.

Tyler Dorsey

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 183 (88.5 kg)

Birthdate: February 14, 1996 (Pasadena, Calif.)

High School: Maranatha HS (Los Angeles)

College: Oregon

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: Only the second Oregon player to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore. ... Selected to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and Jerry West Award candidate list. ... Played for the Greek U19 National Team at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships. Led Greece to the semifinals and was named to the All-Tournament Team with averages of 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. Scored 23 vs. the U.S. ... As a high school senior, was selected as a McDonald’s All-American and was the Gatorade State Player of the Year in California.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 14.6 points and shot 42.3 percent from three-point range (fifth in the Pac-12). ... An All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection. ... Converted 60.6 percent of his three-pointers (20-of-33) in the NCAA Tournament. ... Put together a string of eight straight 20-point games in the entire postseason. ... Helped the Ducks reach the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Selected to the NCAA Midwest All-Region Team. ... Established himself as the Ducks’ NCAA Tournament career leader in three-pointers made (20). ... Set a school single-game NCAA Tournament record by making 12 free throws vs. the Tar Heels. ... Hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 38 seconds left in a second-round win over Rhode Island in the NCAA Tournament, finishing with 27 points on an 9-of-10 shooting. ... Helped push Oregon to the Elite Eight with a go-ahead spinning layup vs. Michigan with 1:08 to play. ... In the Pac-12 Tournament, had three straight 20-point games and was named to the All-Tournament Team. ... Led Oregon’s regular-season rout of No. 5 Arizona with 23 points, including 6-of-6 from three-point range. ... Hit a career-best eight threes on his way to 28 points against Washington.

Freshman (2015-16): The Pac-12’s fifth-highest-scoring freshman, averaging 13.4 points to go with 4.3 rebounds. ... Shot team-leading 40.6 percent from three-point range, good for 10th in the Pac-12. ... Named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament and All-Freshman teams. ... Selected to the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year Watch List. ... Averaged 19.7 points during the Ducks’ Pac-12 Tournament championship run, including a 23-point, nine-rebound performance in the title game vs. Utah.

Strengths: Combo guard with very good shooting mechanics and a quick release. ... Extremely reliable shooter with his feet set. ... Shifty and creative off the dribble. ... Good at changing speeds to shake defenders. ... Has played well in big games for the Ducks. Not afraid of the moment.

Personal: Holds dual citizenship from the United States and Greece. Mother, Samia, is Greek.

Tyler Lydon

Full Name: Tyler Robert Lydon

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 215

Birthdate: April 9, 1996 (Hudson, N.Y.)

High School: New Hampton School (New Hampton, N.H.)

College: Syracuse

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: Named All-ACC Honorable as a sophomore. ... One of 12 players to earn a roster spot on the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s Under-18 National Team. ... Averaged 5.8 points and 6.4 rebounds as Team USA won the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

Sophomore (2016-17): Led the Orange in rebounding (8.6 rpg) and ranked second in scoring average (13.2 ppg). ... Named to the USBWA All-District II Team. ... Did not sub out of 11 consecutive games, a stretch covering 450 minutes. ... Was on preseason watch lists for the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Award, the Karl Malone Award and the Lute Olson Award. ... Scored a season-high 29 points against Georgetown. ... Grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against Georgia Tech. ... Selected to All-ACC Academic Team.

Freshman (2015-16): In a reserve role, ranked fifth in minutes (30.3 mpg) for the Orange. ... Syracuse was 16-4 when he scored 10 or more points. ... Totaled 67 blocked shots, the third-best total by a freshman in SU history. ... Scored a season-high 21 points against Pittsburgh. ... Notched a double-double of 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds against Connecticut. ... Registered eight points, five rebounds and three steals against North Carolina in Final Four.

Strengths: Excellent perimeter shooter with three-point range. ... Projects as a floor-spacing big. ... Capable of protecting the rim. ... Solid athlete who runs the floor and can make athletic plays at the rim.

Personal: His mother, Susan, played basketball at Dutchess Community College.

Cameron Oliver

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 239

Birthdate: July 11, 1996 (Oakland, Calif.)

High School: Grant HS (Sacramento, Calif.)

College: Nevada

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: Ranked 13th in the nation in blocks per game (2.6) in each of his two seasons at Nevada. ... Ranked 23rd nationally in defensive rebounds per game (7.1) as a sophomore. ... Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year by the media. ... An All-Mountain West First Team choice by the media and Second Team selection by the coaches. ... Earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors from the media.

Sophomore (2016-17): Finished tied for seventh in the Mountain West in scoring (16.0 ppg), fourth in rebounding (8.7 rpg) and first in blocks (2.6 bpg). ... Won numerous league honors, including Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, All Mountain West First Team by the media and Second Team by the coaches, and All Defensive Team by the coaches. ... Named to the MW All-Tournament Team for the second year in a row after averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. ... Selected All-District VIII by the USBWA. ... Scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds against Colorado State. ... Against Boise State, became the first Nevada player since Kirk Snyder in 2002 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game. ... Set a career high in three-pointers made with five vs. Fresno State. ... Scored 20 points in the first half vs. Oregon State.

Freshman (2015-16): Started 33 of 38 games, leading Nevada in rebounding (9.1 rpg) and blocks (2.6 bpg). Ranked third in scoring (13.4 ppg) and second in field goal percentage (50.8). ... Named by the coaches to both the All-Mountain West Third Team and All-Defensive Team. ... Selected by the media to the All-Mountain West Second Team and was the league’s Freshman of the Year. ... Earned All-MW Tournament team honors after averaging 23.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in two games. ... Had a school-record 99 blocks on the year and made a freshman-record 201 field goals. ... Led the league with 12 double-doubles. ... Ranked 13th nationally in blocks per game, 46th in defensive rebounds per game (6.4) and 57th in double-doubles (12). ... Paced the Mountain West in rebounding in conference play (9.8 rpg). ... Set a Mountain West record with 24 rebounds vs. Fresno State.

Strengths: Explosive athlete with a chiseled frame and an aggressive mentality in the paint. ... Quick off the floor. ... Absorbs contact and finishes above the rim with power. ... Capable shooter with pick-and-pop potential. ... Has elite defensive tools with the ability to close out on shooters and elevate.

Personal: Lists his sports hero as NBA All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

Anzejs Pasecniks

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 7-1 / 220

Birthdate: December 20, 1995 (Riga, Latvia)

Team: Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

Career Highlights: Spent his entire career playing in his native Latvia before signing in Spain in 2015. ... Represented Latvia at the 2016 FIBA Olympic qualifiers (8.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg). ... Averaged 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for Latvia in 18 total games at the 2014 U20 and 2013 U18 Euros.

2016-17: In his second season with Spain’s Herbalife Gran Canaria, averaged 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes in 32 ACB games as of May 14. ... Shot 64.9 percent overall and made 7-of-12 threes. ... In the EuroCup, the EuroLeague’s second tier competition, averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.6 minutes in 14 games.

2015-16: In his first season with Gran Canaria, averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.3 minutes over 21 ACB games. ... Averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 15 EuroCup games.

2014-15: Averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes in 18 Latvian League games for VEF Riga. ... Averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes in 22 United VTB League games, and 2.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10 EuroCup games. ... In four Latvian 2nd Division games, averaged 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes.

2013-14: Made 18 appearances with VEF Riga in the Latvian League in 2013-14, averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. ... Played in 13 United VTB League games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. ... In seven Latvian 2nd Division games, averaged 19.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.

Strengths: Has tremendous agility for his size. ... Very fluid and mobile. ... Covers a lot of ground at both ends. ... Plays above the rim with ease. ... Displays good touch and can finish with either hand.

Trevor Thompson

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 7-0 / 250

Birthdate: June 12, 1994

High School: St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy (Wisconsin)

College: Ohio State / Virginia Tech

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft

Career Highlights: Played his sophomore and junior seasons at Ohio State University after beginning his career at Virginia Tech. … Averaged 7.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in three college seasons. … Named 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by media members as a junior. … Named to the All-ACC Academic team as a freshman.

Junior (2016-17): Played in all 32 contests, making 20 starts. … Ranked fourth on the team with 10.6 points per game to go along with a team-best 9.2 rebounds per contest. … Blocked a team-high 48 shots and connected on a team-high 57.1 percent from the field. … Posted a team-high 11 double-doubles.

Sophomore (2015-16): Sat out the 2014-15 season after transferring to Ohio State University. … Played in 35 games, making 28 starts. … Averaged 6.5 points and 5.1 rebound per game while blocking 42 shots. … Posted three double-doubles.

Freshman (2013-14): Averaged 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds as a true freshman. … Played in 30 games, making 10 starts. … Named to the All-ACC Academic team.

Personal: Son of Ryan Thompson and Melody Duvergue. … Has seven siblings. … Father spent nine years playing in the MLB, winning a World Series with the New York Yankees.