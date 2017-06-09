June 9 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Jun 09, 2017

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are holding six pre-draft workouts at their practice facility in Tualatin. After working out two first round power forward prospects in their first pre-draft workout and a number of first round players in their second, the Trail Blazers have brought in Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe, Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon, Nevada center Cameron Oliver, Latvian center Anzejs Pasecniks and Ohio State center Trevor Thompson for their third of six workouts in Tualatin.

Isaiah Briscoe

Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 224
Birthdate: April 13, 1996 (Newark, N.J.)
High School: Roselle Catholic HS (Roselle, N.J.)
College: Kentucky

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career Highlights: Started 69 of his 70 games over two years at Kentucky and averaged 10.9  points,  5.4  rebounds  and  3.7  assists.  ...  As  a  high  school senior,  was  named  a  USA Today All-USA First Team selection and a Parade Magazine All-American. ... Participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. ... Helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. ... Suited up for the USA team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Was the only player in the SEC to reach those numbers across all three categories. ... Scored 20 or more points  in  six  games.  ...  Led  the  team  in  assists  15  times.  ... Became  the  third  Wildcat  in program  history  to  post  a  triple-double  when  he  recorded  19  points,  10  rebounds  and  11 assists  in  the  SEC  opener  at  Ole  Miss.  ...  His  rebounding  and assist  averages  were  second  best  on  the  team.  ...  Had  a  career-high  14  rebounds  at Tennessee.  ...  Improved  his marks  from  his  freshman  year  in  points,  rebounds,  assists,  blocks, field  goal  percentage, three-pointers,  three-point  percentage  and  free  throw  percentage.  ... Named  to  Sports Illustrated’s five-man All-Glue Team for his leadership and intangibles.

Freshman  (2015-16): A  full-time  starter  in  his  first  season  at  Kentucky.  ...  Averaged 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. ... Ranked ninth in the SEC in minutes (32.2 mpg). ... Led team in assists seven times. Finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in a home victory against Missouri. ... Scored a season-high 20 points in a loss at UCLA.

Strengths: Physical  guard  with  a  versatile  skill  set.  ...  Excellent  playmaker  who  can  create  shots  for  others  or  get  to  the  rim.  ...  Possesses  good instincts  as  a  passer.  ...  Stout on-the-ball  defender  with  strength  and  toughness.  ...  Will  contribute  on  the  glass  from  the backcourt.

Personal: A  cousin  of  Cleveland  Cavaliers  guard  Kyrie  Irving.  ...  His  sister,  Iasia Hemingway, was an All-Big East Second Team selection at Syracuse in 2012 and played in the preseason with the WNBA’s New York Liberty. ... His father, George, was a 1998 NJAC  First Team pick at Stockton University and helped the school to two NJAC championships.

Tyler Dorsey

Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 183 (88.5 kg)
Birthdate: February 14, 1996 (Pasadena, Calif.)
High School: Maranatha HS (Los Angeles)
College: Oregon

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career  Highlights: Only  the  second  Oregon  player  to  reach  1,000  career  points  as  a  sophomore.  ...    Selected  to  the  Wooden  Award  Preseason  Top  50  and Jerry  West  Award candidate  list.  ...  Played  for  the  Greek  U19  National  Team  at  the 2015  FIBA  U19  World Championships.  Led Greece to the semifinals and was named to the All-Tournament Team with averages of 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. Scored 23 vs. the U.S. ... As a high school senior,  was  selected  as  a  McDonald’s  All-American  and  was  the Gatorade  State  Player  of the Year in California.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 14.6 points and shot 42.3 percent from three-point range (fifth  in  the  Pac-12).  ...  An  All-Pac-12  Honorable  Mention  selection.  ...  Converted  60.6  percent  of  his  three-pointers  (20-of-33)  in  the  NCAA  Tournament.  ... Put  together  a  string  of eight straight 20-point games in the entire postseason. ... Helped the Ducks reach the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Selected to the NCAA Midwest All-Region Team. ... Established himself as the Ducks’ NCAA Tournament career leader in three-pointers made (20). ... Set a school single-game NCAA Tournament record by making 12  free  throws  vs.  the  Tar  Heels.  ...  Hit  a  go-ahead  three-pointer with  38  seconds  left  in a  second-round  win  over  Rhode  Island  in  the  NCAA  Tournament, finishing  with  27  points on  an  9-of-10  shooting.  ...  Helped  push  Oregon  to  the  Elite  Eight with  a  go-ahead  spinning  layup  vs.  Michigan  with  1:08  to  play.  ...  In  the  Pac-12 Tournament,  had  three  straight 20-point games and was named to the All-Tournament Team. ... Led Oregon’s regular-season  rout  of  No.  5  Arizona  with  23  points,  including  6-of-6  from three-point  range.  ...  Hit  a career-best eight threes on his way to 28 points against Washington.

Freshman (2015-16): The Pac-12’s fifth-highest-scoring freshman, averaging 13.4 points to go  with  4.3  rebounds.  ...  Shot  team-leading  40.6  percent  from three-point  range,  good  for 10th  in  the  Pac-12.  ...  Named  to  the  Pac-12  All-Tournament  and All-Freshman  teams.  ... Selected  to  the  Wayman  Tisdale  National  Freshman  of  the  Year  Watch  List.  ...  Averaged 19.7  points  during  the  Ducks’  Pac-12  Tournament  championship  run, including  a  23-point, nine-rebound performance in the title game vs. Utah.

Strengths: Combo  guard  with  very  good  shooting  mechanics  and  a  quick release.  ... Extremely  reliable  shooter  with  his  feet  set.  ...  Shifty  and creative  off  the  dribble.  ...  Good at changing speeds to shake defenders. ... Has played well in big games for the Ducks. Not afraid of the moment.  

Personal: Holds  dual  citizenship  from  the  United  States  and  Greece.  Mother, Samia,  is Greek.

Tyler Lydon

Full Name: Tyler Robert Lydon
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-10 / 215
Birthdate: April 9, 1996 (Hudson, N.Y.)
High School: New Hampton School (New Hampton, N.H.)
College: Syracuse

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career  Highlights: Named  All-ACC  Honorable  as  a  sophomore.  ...  One  of  12  players  to  earn  a  roster  spot  on  the  2014  USA  Basketball  Men’s Under-18  National  Team. ...  Averaged  5.8  points  and  6.4  rebounds  as  Team  USA  won  the  2014 FIBA  Americas Championship.

Sophomore  (2016-17): Led  the  Orange  in  rebounding  (8.6  rpg)  and  ranked  second  in scoring  average  (13.2  ppg).  ...  Named  to  the  USBWA  All-District  II Team.  ...  Did  not  sub out of 11 consecutive games, a stretch covering 450 minutes. ... Was on preseason watch lists  for  the  John  R.  Wooden  Award,  the  Naismith  Trophy  Player  of the  Year  Award,  the Karl Malone Award and the Lute Olson Award. ... Scored a season-high 29 points against Georgetown. ... Grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds against Georgia Tech. ... Selected to All-ACC Academic Team.

Freshman (2015-16): In a reserve role, ranked fifth in minutes (30.3 mpg) for the Orange. ...  Syracuse  was  16-4  when  he  scored  10  or  more  points.  ... Totaled  67  blocked  shots, the third-best total by a freshman in SU history. ... Scored a season-high 21 points against Pittsburgh.  ...  Notched  a  double-double  of  16  points  and  a  season-high  12  rebounds against  Connecticut.  ...  Registered  eight  points,  five  rebounds  and three  steals  against North Carolina in Final Four.   

Strengths: Excellent perimeter shooter with three-point range. ... Projects as a floor-spacing big. ... Capable of protecting the rim. ... Solid athlete who runs the floor and can make athletic plays at the rim.

Personal: His mother, Susan, played basketball at Dutchess Community College.

Cameron Oliver

Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-8 / 239
Birthdate: July 11, 1996 (Oakland, Calif.)
High School: Grant HS (Sacramento, Calif.)
College: Nevada

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: Ranked 13th in the nation in blocks per game (2.6) in each of his two seasons at Nevada. ... Ranked 23rd nationally in defensive rebounds per game (7.1) as a sophomore.  ...  Named  Mountain  West  Defensive  Player  of  the  Year  by the  media.  ...  An All-Mountain  West  First  Team  choice  by  the  media  and  Second  Team selection  by  the coaches. ... Earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors from the media.  

Sophomore  (2016-17): Finished  tied  for  seventh  in  the  Mountain  West  in  scoring  (16.0 ppg), fourth in rebounding (8.7 rpg) and first in blocks (2.6 bpg). ... Won numerous league honors,  including  Mountain  West  Defensive  Player  of  the  Year,  All Mountain  West  First Team  by  the  media  and  Second  Team  by  the  coaches,  and  All Defensive  Team  by  the coaches.  ...  Named  to  the  MW  All-Tournament  Team  for  the  second year  in  a  row  after averaging  16.7  points,  10.7  rebounds  and  2.0  blocks.  ...  Selected All-District  VIII  by  the USBWA.  ...  Scored  a  career-high  29  points  and  grabbed  a  season-high 17  rebounds against Colorado State. ... Against Boise State, became the first Nevada player since Kirk Snyder in 2002 to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game. ... Set a career high in three-pointers made with five vs. Fresno State. ... Scored 20 points in the first half vs. Oregon State.

Freshman  (2015-16): Started  33  of  38  games,  leading  Nevada  in  rebounding  (9.1  rpg) and blocks (2.6 bpg). Ranked third in scoring (13.4 ppg) and second in field goal percentage  (50.8).  ...  Named  by  the  coaches  to  both  the  All-Mountain  West Third  Team  and  All-Defensive  Team.  ...  Selected  by  the  media  to  the  All-Mountain  West Second  Team  and was the league’s Freshman of the Year. ... Earned All-MW Tournament team honors after averaging  23.5  points,  12.5  rebounds  and  3.5  blocks  in  two games.  ...  Had  a  school-record 99 blocks on the year and made a freshman-record 201 field goals. ... Led the league with  12  double-doubles.  ...  Ranked  13th  nationally  in blocks  per game,  46th  in  defensive rebounds per game (6.4) and 57th in double-doubles (12). ... Paced the Mountain West in rebounding in conference play (9.8 rpg). ... Set a Mountain West record with 24 rebounds vs. Fresno State.

Strengths: Explosive  athlete  with  a  chiseled  frame  and  an  aggressive mentality  in  the  paint.  ...  Quick  off  the  floor.  ...  Absorbs  contact  and  finishes above  the  rim  with  power.  ... Capable shooter with pick-and-pop potential. ... Has elite defensive tools with the ability to close out on shooters and elevate.  

Personal: Lists his sports hero as NBA All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

Anzejs Pasecniks

Position: Center
Height/Weight: 7-1 / 220
Birthdate: December 20, 1995 (Riga, Latvia)
Team: Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain)

Career  Highlights: Spent  his  entire  career  playing  in  his  native  Latvia  before signing  in Spain  in  2015.  ...  Represented  Latvia  at  the  2016  FIBA  Olympic qualifiers  (8.0  ppg,  5.7 rpg).  ...  Averaged  11.6  points  and  7.9  rebounds  for  Latvia  in  18  total  games  at  the  2014 U20 and 2013 U18 Euros.

2016-17: In  his  second  season  with  Spain’s  Herbalife  Gran  Canaria,  averaged 8.0  points and  3.2  rebounds  in  16.4  minutes  in  32  ACB  games  as  of  May 14.  ...  Shot  64.9  percent overall and made 7-of-12 threes. ... In the EuroCup, the EuroLeague’s second tier competition, averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.6 minutes in 14 games.

2015-16: In  his  first  season  with  Gran  Canaria,  averaged  2.8  points  and 1.8  rebounds  in 8.3 minutes over 21 ACB games. ... Averaged 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 15 EuroCup games.

2014-15: Averaged  5.1  points  and  3.6  rebounds  in  11.8  minutes  in  18  Latvian  League games for VEF Riga. ... Averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes in 22 United VTB  League  games,  and  2.0  points  and  1.7  rebounds  in  10  EuroCup games.  ...  In  four Latvian 2nd Division games, averaged 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes.

2013-14: Made  18  appearances  with  VEF  Riga  in  the  Latvian  League  in  2013-14,  averaging  4.2  points  and  3.3  rebounds  in  12.9  minutes.  ...  Played  in 13  United  VTB  League  games,  averaging  2.5  points  and  1.5  rebounds  in  8.3  minutes.  ... In  seven  Latvian  2nd Division games, averaged 19.7 points and 9.0  rebounds in 26.6 minutes.

Strengths: Has  tremendous  agility  for  his  size.  ...  Very  fluid  and mobile.  ...  Covers  a  lot of ground at both ends. ... Plays above the rim with ease. ... Displays good touch and can finish with either hand.

Trevor Thompson

Position: Center
Height/Weight: 7-0 / 250
Birthdate: June 12, 1994
High School: St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy (Wisconsin)
College: Ohio State / Virginia Tech

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft

Career Highlights: Played his sophomore and junior seasons at Ohio State University after beginning his career at Virginia Tech. … Averaged 7.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in three college seasons. … Named 2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by media members as a junior. … Named to the All-ACC Academic team as a freshman.

Junior (2016-17): Played in all 32 contests, making 20 starts. … Ranked fourth on the team with 10.6 points per game to go along with a team-best 9.2 rebounds per contest. … Blocked a team-high 48 shots and connected on a team-high 57.1 percent from the field. … Posted a team-high 11 double-doubles.

Sophomore (2015-16): Sat out the 2014-15 season after transferring to Ohio State University. … Played in 35 games, making 28 starts. … Averaged 6.5 points and 5.1 rebound per game while blocking 42 shots. … Posted three double-doubles.

Freshman (2013-14): Averaged 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds as a true freshman. … Played in 30 games, making 10 starts. … Named to the All-ACC Academic team.

Personal: Son of Ryan Thompson and Melody Duvergue. … Has seven siblings. … Father spent nine years playing in the MLB, winning a World Series with the New York Yankees.

